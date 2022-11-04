ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Organizations push for marijuana ordinance in Killeen and Harker Heights

KILLEEN, Texas — On Election Day, voters in Killeen and Harker Heights will be able to vote for or against decriminalizing of small amounts marijuana. The goal of Proposition A is to eliminate enforcement of Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances such as a felony investigation.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco

The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, Texas Woman Facing Eviction Due To Medical Marijuana Usage

The debate over legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana has grown hotter over the past couple of decades. Its growth has been exponential, with one candidate for Texas Governor saying they will change laws surrounding the drug if elected. But for one woman in Temple, her usage of the drug for medical means could cause more harm than good.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Joanna Gaines releases new memoir

WACO, Texas — The first solo memoir penned by Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines is available now. "The Stories We Tell," is available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook with Gaines narrating. The Waco resident announced in August she was writing a memoir telling fans on social media, “We all have...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

What to do if you do win the Powerball tonight

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? Or the better question is, what should you do?. “Hire an attorney that specializes in lottery winners,” Norm Mitchell said, the Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services in Killeen. “And believe it or not, there actually are attorneys that that’s their specialty.”
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees

As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy