Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
KWTX
Bell County voting locations experiencing difficulties
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Elections staff were experiencing technical difficulties at a few polling sites after discovering issues with their check-in machines related to this weekend’s time change. The issue did not affect the voting machine’s tabulator. Elections staff and representatives from the county’s Technology Services...
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Organizations push for marijuana ordinance in Killeen and Harker Heights
KILLEEN, Texas — On Election Day, voters in Killeen and Harker Heights will be able to vote for or against decriminalizing of small amounts marijuana. The goal of Proposition A is to eliminate enforcement of Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances such as a felony investigation.
Here’s What People in Killeen, Texas Said They’d Buy if They Won the Powerball Jackpot
Forget who wants to be a millionaire in Central Texas, I’m trying to be a billionaire! Over the weekend all of Texas was extremely eager to see the Texas lottery Powerball outcome. Someone wanted to be a billionaire this weekend but unfortunately, no one hit the Powerball. WHAT WOULD...
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
WacoTrib.com
Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
Temple, Texas Woman Facing Eviction Due To Medical Marijuana Usage
The debate over legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana has grown hotter over the past couple of decades. Its growth has been exponential, with one candidate for Texas Governor saying they will change laws surrounding the drug if elected. But for one woman in Temple, her usage of the drug for medical means could cause more harm than good.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Texas single mom being evicted for using medical marijuana she legally obtained through state program
All marijuana is banned from federally funded housing — even when the substance is acquired legally under state law.
'Space Create Studios' opens in Downtown Killeen with help from federal funds
KILLEEN, Texas — After receiving $128,000 through American Rescue Plan Act, Create Space Interactive Studios was able to open for business Friday Nov 4. Space Create owner Toni Ringgold hosted a community block part Sat. Nov 5 to celebrate the big accomplishment. To help revitalize Downtown Killeen, the city...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Joanna Gaines releases new memoir
WACO, Texas — The first solo memoir penned by Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines is available now. "The Stories We Tell," is available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook with Gaines narrating. The Waco resident announced in August she was writing a memoir telling fans on social media, “We all have...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
KVUE
Some Central Texas schools are giving students Election Day off as a safety precaution
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Central Texas school districts gave students Election Day off, and some parents are using it to show their kids about democracy. The night before Election Day, Tom Friedrich and his twins, Lucy and Gustuv, are getting ready to hit the polls on Tuesday. "Click on...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KWTX
New business ‘Space Create’ offers first creative studio in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Space Create Interactive Studio’s the name, giving people a platform to work is their game. The new creative space is just that--it’s a place where creatives have the freedom to create content in a professional environment. The city of Killeen is taking its first...
Local workers hired by MVP Event Staffing for F1 say they haven’t been paid
Some of the people working with a contractor at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race say they still haven't been paid.
fox44news.com
What to do if you do win the Powerball tonight
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? Or the better question is, what should you do?. “Hire an attorney that specializes in lottery winners,” Norm Mitchell said, the Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services in Killeen. “And believe it or not, there actually are attorneys that that’s their specialty.”
WacoTrib.com
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
