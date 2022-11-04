ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WYTV.com

1 injured after thrown from vehicle in crash

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A vehicle crashed into a ravine in Newton Falls on Tuesday evening, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Church Street. A medical helicopter transported the victim to a trauma center. Newton...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Energency Crews Called to Early Morning Route 18 Accident in Racoon Twp.

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver County 9-1-1 said that they received a report of an accident involving a pickup truck and a car on Route 18 in Raccoon Township just after 6 a.m. this morning. There is no word if any one was injured as State Police are investigating. No further information is available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-680

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were on the scene of a crash on I-680 in Boardman Sunday evening. One car is rolled over in a northbound lane near the 224 ramp just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Boardman Police, Boardman Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol and EMS were on scene.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Investigation continues for hit-and-run over weekend

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives continue their investigation after a 17-year-old was hit by a vehicle and killed at a party in Trumbull County early Sunday morning. Investigators say Mark Slabaugh was killed in a hit-and-run in a wooded area behind Plank Road, near Mahan Parker Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local police captain accused of shutting off body camera

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police captain is due in court next month after he was indicted by a Columbiana County grand jury. Chad Tatgenhorst was taken into custody Friday by sheriff’s deputies on two felony counts of tampering with evidence. He’s now free on bond.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
wtuz.com

Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident

Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH

