WYTV.com
1 injured after thrown from vehicle in crash
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A vehicle crashed into a ravine in Newton Falls on Tuesday evening, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Church Street. A medical helicopter transported the victim to a trauma center. Newton...
Ramp from I-77 reopens after crash
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
I-77 northbound reopens in Summit County after crash caused delays
Drivers are seeing delays in Summit County after a vehicle crash on I-77 Monday afternoon.
beavercountyradio.com
Energency Crews Called to Early Morning Route 18 Accident in Racoon Twp.
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver County 9-1-1 said that they received a report of an accident involving a pickup truck and a car on Route 18 in Raccoon Township just after 6 a.m. this morning. There is no word if any one was injured as State Police are investigating. No further information is available.
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
Teenager suspected of killing 71-year-old man, stealing car in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A 71-year-old man was found shot to death after a teenager was found to be driving with a handgun in the victim’s car in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car committing several traffic violations on Interstate 80 in Findley Township on Nov. 5 at 8:16 a.m.
Woman charged after car-ramming incident in Youngstown
A Campbell woman faces two counts of felonious assault after reports said she rammed a car with two people inside early Saturday in downtown Youngstown.
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday.
WYTV.com
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-680
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were on the scene of a crash on I-680 in Boardman Sunday evening. One car is rolled over in a northbound lane near the 224 ramp just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Boardman Police, Boardman Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol and EMS were on scene.
WYTV.com
Investigation continues for hit-and-run over weekend
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives continue their investigation after a 17-year-old was hit by a vehicle and killed at a party in Trumbull County early Sunday morning. Investigators say Mark Slabaugh was killed in a hit-and-run in a wooded area behind Plank Road, near Mahan Parker Road in...
cleveland19.com
Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
Woman taken to hospital; possibly hit by vehicle in Warren
A woman was possibly hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to a police report.
WYTV.com
Local police captain accused of shutting off body camera
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police captain is due in court next month after he was indicted by a Columbiana County grand jury. Chad Tatgenhorst was taken into custody Friday by sheriff’s deputies on two felony counts of tampering with evidence. He’s now free on bond.
Report: Canfield woman overdoses with 1-year-old in her care
They found her standing at a sink, moving her legs up and down and calling for help.
wtuz.com
Newcomerstown Man Flown to Hospital after Accident
Mary Alice Reporting – An investigation is still ongoing related to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday on State Route 751. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Officer was notified around 12:48pm and during their investigation, determined that 27-year-old Taylor Hostetler, of Newcomerstown, was in a northbound Toyota. A large combine was in front of her vehilce and as she started to turn left into a driveway, Hostetler failed to yield for an oncoming car.
14-year-old found with gun in stolen car in Mercer County, owner found dead
When searching the car, police found a handgun.
Train derails along Ohio River in Jefferson County
Rob Herrington, Jefferson County Deputy Director of EMA and 911 Director said that authorities received a call around 7 a.m.
Austintown man dead in Warren murder
A man is in the Trumbull County jail Tuesday morning accused of murder.
Man faces OVI, other charges after traffic stop
Reports said a Coitsville man who almost wrecked his motorcycle early Saturday morning also had a gun on him.
Car, semi-truck collide on Route 14 in Mahoning Co.
A crash hurt one man around 7:30 p.m. Friday near North Benton.
