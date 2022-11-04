Read full article on original website
Related
Man, 37, shot by Salt Lake City Police after he allegedly pulled weapon
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) confirmed that a 37-year-old man was shot by officers after he reached for a gun shortly after 11:30 a.m. this morning, Nov. 8, at a home near 1700 South and 900 East.
KUTV
37-year-old man hospitalized in Salt Lake officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was transported with serious injuries after an officer-involved incident in a Salt Lake neighborhood, authorities stated. Multiple Salt Lake City Police officers responded to the Blue Koi apartments near 1700 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, where the events culminated just before noon.
ksl.com
Utahn called 'predator' and charged with assaulting women at party faces new charges
WEST VALLEY CITY — The former administrator of a popular Facebook group used for inviting singles to parties — a man already facing numerous charges of sexually assaulting women — faces new criminal charges after another alleged victim stepped forward, this time in Salt Lake County. Kevin...
Investigation shows no crime committed in Utah teen blackface video
Cedar City police and the Iron County School District reported they completed their investigations into a viral video that showed Utah teens wearing blackface in a Cedar City Walmart.
KSLTV
SLCPD arrest man accused of fleeing in a stolen SUV
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a traffic light Monday morning. Johnny Qintana, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony charge of theft of a vehicle, misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, and an accident involving property damage, according to the affidavit. He also received a traffic infraction for improper turning.
Police standoff with armed woman in Lehi resolved
A neighborhood in Lehi was placed under lockdown Monday night as police worked to negotiate with a woman who barricaded herself inside a home.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for witness tampering, protective order violation in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have booked a man into jail after he allegedly violated a protective order, tampered with a witness and interfered with an arresting officer. Patrik Swasey, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of:. Violation of a...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Alleged DUI driver on I-15 cuts off SUV, pushes it into tanker, causing rollover, injuries in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was booked into the Weber County jail Sunday after a crash that sent another driver to the hospital. The accident happened at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near the North Ogden exit. Suspect Kaden...
Public help needed identifying suspects from video for SLC Cold Case
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project has obtained video of two suspects of a hotel robbery in Draper, on October 11, 2021, who may have knowledge of the murder of Joseph Salas. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project reported on Salas’ death this summer in an article exploring the lack of trust...
kslnewsradio.com
Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
KSLTV
Lehi community shelters in place as police talk to woman barricaded in home
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi community is sheltering in place while police talk to a woman who has barricaded herself in her home. The incident is happening in the area of 8000 North and 9550 West. Lehi police confirmed late Monday night that shots were fired inside the home.
KSLTV
Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens who have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, are believed...
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek help with home burglars
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
KSLTV
Police: 3-vehicle crash results in rollover, one arrested of suspicion of DUI
FARR WEST, Utah — One driver is suspected of driving under the influence after causing a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to a Utah Highway Patrol statement, a truck carrying a camping trailer passed a Toyota 4-Runner on Interstate 15 at approximately 3:50 p.m. As the truck passed the...
kvnutalk
Ogden man arrested for threatening to kill woman at Logan Airbnb – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Ogden man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and holding her against her will, according to police. Miguel Trinidad Tovar was taken into custody by US Marshals in Murray and transferred back to the Cache County Jail. Logan City Police Capt....
Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death
Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.
Gephardt Daily
Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 11/6
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department released its shift report for November 6 Monday. Case #2211-0255/Theft of cash from a wallet investigation at Don Pedro’s Restaurant, 1050 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0263/Theft investigation at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0267/Civil Complaint fraud investigation...
KSLTV
Community honors 10-year-old who died by suicide after reports of bullying, racism
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Loved ones and community members remembered a 10-year-old Black Utah student who died a year ago Sunday as her family prepares to sue the school district for her death. Fifth grader Izzy Tichenor died by suicide after her family said she was repeatedly bullied...
Comments / 9