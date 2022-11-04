ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

KSLTV

SLCPD arrest man accused of fleeing in a stolen SUV

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a traffic light Monday morning. Johnny Qintana, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony charge of theft of a vehicle, misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, and an accident involving property damage, according to the affidavit. He also received a traffic infraction for improper turning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens who have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, are believed...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray police seek help with home burglars

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
MURRAY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 11/6

HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department released its shift report for November 6 Monday. Case #2211-0255/Theft of cash from a wallet investigation at Don Pedro’s Restaurant, 1050 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0263/Theft investigation at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0267/Civil Complaint fraud investigation...
HEBER CITY, UT

