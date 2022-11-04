Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Several Injured in Explosion at LB Fire Department Training Center
An explosion at a Long Beach Fire Department training facility Tuesday left several people with minor injuries. The incident occurred early Tuesday at the Fire Captain David Rosa Regional Training Center at 2249 Argonne Ave., according to the LBFD. “As coordinated fireground training operations began, an unexpected explosion occurred in...
mynewsla.com
Southern California Begins Anticipated Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm moved over Southern California Monday, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds. Rain fell over much of Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday morning, but...
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday when a witness...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspect Detained in Lake Forest Vegetation Fire
A person has been detained in what authorities are calling an intentionally set vegetation fire Sunday at a creek bed in Lake Forest. Firefighters dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to the area of Brookhollow and Sunlight Creek stopped the forward progress of the fire at 11:48 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
mynewsla.com
Evacuations Ordered as Storm Brings Rain, Snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday afternoon, the Los...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Woman, 73, Last Seen in Arcadia
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 73-year-old woman who was reported missing after last being seen in Arcadia. Paulette Elliott was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of West Lemon Avenue and South Baldwin Avenue, near Baldwin Stocker Elementary School, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Arcadia Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach
A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Eishoo is white,...
mynewsla.com
One Injured in Collision Between Semi-Truck, Motorcycle in Oasis
One person was seriously injured in a collision between a semi truck and a motorcycle Monday in Oasis that sparked a small fire. Firefighters responded at 4:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a collision with a fire near Highway 86 and 76th Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
RS County Receives Nearly $11M for Homeless Relief Along River Bottom
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday signed off on the disbursal of $10.99 million in state grant funds for homeless relief, mainly targeting individuals dwelling in encampments along the Santa Ana River bottom. The California Business, Consumer Services & Housing Agency’s “Encampment Resolution Funding” was awarded to the county Department of Housing...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Menifee
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Menifee. Michael Moren was last seen about 2:30 p.m., though his last approximate whereabouts were not known, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Crash on Valencia Freeway in Santa Clarita
A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Man, Vehicles Goes Missing, Possibly Headed to Amarillo, Texas
Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother at about 3 p.m. Saturday and has not been heard from since, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Lane Closures to Start on 91 Freeway, I-15 in Corona This Weekend
Beginning Saturday night, auxiliary lanes on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona will be closed, and lane reductions will occur on a connector ramp from Interstate 15 to the 91, as part of an ongoing improvement project, officials said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Commission, the...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Investigators Ask for Help Identifying Homicide Victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators Monday released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case. The victim’s body was found Dec. 24, 2013, by a commercial fishing boat about a mile off the coast of Newport Beach. At that time, investigators speculated the victim was white or potentially Latino, but the body was so decomposed it was to difficult to confirm, deputies said.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Dispute Outside Motel in North Hills; Suspect Sought
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man outside a North Hills motel, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
LA County Sees End to 31-Day Streak of Falling Gas Prices
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.528, ending a streak of 31 consecutive decreases. The average price dropped 96.7 cents over the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Saturday, to its lowest amount since Sept. 20, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents less than one week ago and 96.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 93.9 cents more than one year ago.
mynewsla.com
1 Man Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Family Dispute at Montebello Apartment
One man was killed and several other males were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello, authorities said Monday. The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Dispute with Another at North Hills Motel
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man at a North Hills motel, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
Comments / 0