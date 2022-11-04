ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Several Injured in Explosion at LB Fire Department Training Center

An explosion at a Long Beach Fire Department training facility Tuesday left several people with minor injuries. The incident occurred early Tuesday at the Fire Captain David Rosa Regional Training Center at 2249 Argonne Ave., according to the LBFD. “As coordinated fireground training operations began, an unexpected explosion occurred in...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Southern California Begins Anticipated Three Days of Rain, Snow

A significant storm moved over Southern California Monday, dousing the morning commute while bringing thick fog to some areas, and forecasters said the wet conditions will last through Election Day and include mountain snow and gusty winds. Rain fell over much of Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday morning, but...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge

A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday when a witness...
mynewsla.com

Arson Suspect Detained in Lake Forest Vegetation Fire

A person has been detained in what authorities are calling an intentionally set vegetation fire Sunday at a creek bed in Lake Forest. Firefighters dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to the area of Brookhollow and Sunlight Creek stopped the forward progress of the fire at 11:48 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
LAKE FOREST, CA
mynewsla.com

Evacuations Ordered as Storm Brings Rain, Snow to Southland

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found

A woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday afternoon, the Los...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Silver Alert Issued for Woman, 73, Last Seen in Arcadia

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 73-year-old woman who was reported missing after last being seen in Arcadia. Paulette Elliott was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of West Lemon Avenue and South Baldwin Avenue, near Baldwin Stocker Elementary School, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Arcadia Police Department.
ARCADIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Hit by SUV and Killed in Huntington Beach

A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seek Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita

Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Eishoo is white,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

RS County Receives Nearly $11M for Homeless Relief Along River Bottom

Riverside County supervisors Tuesday signed off on the disbursal of $10.99 million in state grant funds for homeless relief, mainly targeting individuals dwelling in encampments along the Santa Ana River bottom. The California Business, Consumer Services & Housing Agency’s “Encampment Resolution Funding” was awarded to the county Department of Housing...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Menifee

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Menifee. Michael Moren was last seen about 2:30 p.m., though his last approximate whereabouts were not known, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Crash on Valencia Freeway in Santa Clarita

A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Vehicles Goes Missing, Possibly Headed to Amarillo, Texas

Sheriff’s officials Sunday circulated a photo of a 47-year-old man and his vehicle that went missing in Los Angeles County and might be headed to Amarillo, Texas. Sean Phillip Kelly, who is diabetic and possibly suffers from an undiagnosed mental disorder, last contacted his mother at about 3 p.m. Saturday and has not been heard from since, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Lane Closures to Start on 91 Freeway, I-15 in Corona This Weekend

Beginning Saturday night, auxiliary lanes on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona will be closed, and lane reductions will occur on a connector ramp from Interstate 15 to the 91, as part of an ongoing improvement project, officials said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Commission, the...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Investigators Ask for Help Identifying Homicide Victim

Orange County sheriff’s investigators Monday released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case. The victim’s body was found Dec. 24, 2013, by a commercial fishing boat about a mile off the coast of Newport Beach. At that time, investigators speculated the victim was white or potentially Latino, but the body was so decomposed it was to difficult to confirm, deputies said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Sees End to 31-Day Streak of Falling Gas Prices

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.528, ending a streak of 31 consecutive decreases. The average price dropped 96.7 cents over the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Saturday, to its lowest amount since Sept. 20, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents less than one week ago and 96.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 93.9 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

1 Man Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Family Dispute at Montebello Apartment

One man was killed and several other males were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello, authorities said Monday. The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
MONTEBELLO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Dispute with Another at North Hills Motel

A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man at a North Hills motel, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy