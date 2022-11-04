Orange County sheriff’s investigators Monday released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case. The victim’s body was found Dec. 24, 2013, by a commercial fishing boat about a mile off the coast of Newport Beach. At that time, investigators speculated the victim was white or potentially Latino, but the body was so decomposed it was to difficult to confirm, deputies said.

