Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

HOME-ARP Program provides help for homeless

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Affordable housing has been identified as a problem in many hometowns, and Keith Holland and Hope Browning from the City of Roanoke joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the anticipated HOME-ARP funds coming to the community, why they were awarded, and who will be served.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community. Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke. The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. The band Fuzzy Logic will...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Stocked Market headed to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Stocked Market event will be at the Berglund Center November 11-13. Robert Knight from Berglund stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect this year. Watch the video to see that and click here for more information.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Angel Tree: Help a child have a happy Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army relies on community members to adopt Angels and/or donate financially to ensure every child enrolled in the program wakes up to gifts under their Christmas tree. Tesa Price with the Roanoke Salvation Army joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Piedmont Arts bringing poetry to middle and high school students

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts in Martinsville is taking engaging poetry workshops to students in the area. The Harvest Youth Board recently gave $5,000 to Piedmont Arts to help fund its new Poetry to Lift us Up program. The program was started this year as an effort to improve...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say a woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman. Two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle were...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy uses horse therapy to help those with special needs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy is giving a new ability to those with disabilities. Adults and children are able to strengthen motor skills, muscles, and communication, while also learning how to ride a horse. Lori Pugh started riding four years ago and has seen cognitive and...
WDBJ7.com

Woman reported missing out of Henry Co. located

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Wilson has been located after traveling to another country without telling her family. The family has been notified. EARLIER STORY: Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, was reported missing out of Henry Co. after last being seen on Saturday, November 5. According to the Henry Co....
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Everything you need to know about rabies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past week, the Virginia Department of Health announced three cases of rabid skunks in our hometowns. Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke Director of Operations Haley Olsen-Hodges says you can’t really know if you have rabies until symptoms show up.
ROANOKE, VA

