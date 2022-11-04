WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The ninth annual Color The World Orange Day is Monday. Nov. 7, aimed at spreading awareness of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). It's also known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), and is described by the Mayo Clinic as a "form of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg... where the pain is out of proportion to the severity of the initial injury." Symptoms include continuous burning or throbbing pain, hypersensitivity to touch or cold, swelling of the painful area, and changes in skin temperature, color and texture.

