The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
WXII 12
Schools experiencing shortage of milk, officials looking for new vendors
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry and Stokes county school officials said they are experiencing a shortage of carton milk. Officials said they were informed of this Friday afternoon, along with several other districts. The school nutrition department is working to find new vendors to provide milk for students in...
A GCS middle school gave parents access to any student's grade, address, and student ID
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's time for parents to start receiving a report card for their students. Monday evening, the parents at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro got an email with a link attached that stated:. "Your child’s report card is now available for viewing and downloading. Please use...
Guilford County school resource officers see uptick in fights
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School resource officers in Guilford County are keeping tabs on a growing number of fights disrupting learning in schools. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has one officer stationed at each of the seven middle schools and seven high schools in the unincorporated parts of Guilford County. “The SRO in your […]
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist church and University donate funds for racial justice work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Wake Forest Baptist church and Wake Forest University School of Divinity started a new scholarship to students to support racial justice work. The Wake Forest Baptist church endowed fund will also go towards the meals on wheels ministry with senior services. Students qualify if they...
Man arrives at North Carolina hospital with gunshot wound to head
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are now looking for answers after a man was shot in the head and brought to a Winston-Salem hospital. At 2:11 a.m. on Sunday, police responded after a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The victim, who was […]
Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
Police confirm victim killed by train on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers say the victim was confirmed dead after being hit by a train on Franklin Boulevard. At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person, later identified as […]
WXII 12
Triad locations to participate in Color the World Orange Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The ninth annual Color The World Orange Day is Monday. Nov. 7, aimed at spreading awareness of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). It's also known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), and is described by the Mayo Clinic as a "form of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg... where the pain is out of proportion to the severity of the initial injury." Symptoms include continuous burning or throbbing pain, hypersensitivity to touch or cold, swelling of the painful area, and changes in skin temperature, color and texture.
WXII 12
North Carolina, Triad authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate. Lexington Police say Johnny Porche, 46, escaped early Monday morning. According to the police department, Porche escaped from the Davidson Correctional Center on Thomason Street. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Porche scaled a fence at the facility and escaped around 1:15 a.m.
mebaneenterprise.com
City of Mebane names new Development Director
Public service is in Ashley Ownby’s blood. Her father was a firefighter before becoming a building inspector in Rutherford County. Her mom worked for Rutherford County government and now is a teacher in the county’s school system. So, it seems natural that she ultimately would pursue a career in the public sector at some level, whether it be local government or with a nonprofit.
WXII 12
Former Winston-Salem council member pleads guilty for fraud
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former council member pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud on Monday in Winston-Salem. This is part of an embezzlement case. Derwin Montgomery was accused of taking more than $25,000 while working as the executive director at the Bethesda center for the homeless. As...
3 charged with involuntary manslaughter after deadly street race in North Carolina
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges after a man died early Saturday in a crash during a street race, Eden police said. Daquinton Micrae Tatum was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Charger that ran off the road, hit two utility poles and burst into flames, police said. The car had been […]
WXII 12
Police investigating gun store robbed in Pilot Mountain
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Several firearms were stolen from a gun store in Pilot Mountain around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. Police said a group of four to five people drove into the front of the Red Oak gun store, stealing several guns while the store was closed.
First National Bank on Randleman Road robbed, suspect arrested, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank in Greensboro was robbed just before lunchtime on Monday, according to police. Officers responded to First National Bank on Randleman Road about a robbery around 11:40 a.m., where they say that a suspect “implied a weapon” and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt, and […]
Teen shot in ‘suspicious vehicle’ by Greensboro officer appears in court
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We are getting a clearer picture of what unfolded in the minutes before an officer-involved shooting in downtown Greensboro Friday night. We also have been digging into the suspect’s past. A judge called 18-year-old Johnmaine Rogers a threat to the community but agreed to give him a $350,000 secured bond. The […]
cbs17
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
5 new details about investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods in NC
For the first time in weeks, Orange County authorities publicly spoke about the teens’ killings.
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
Woman accused of assaulting two Greensboro students speaks out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro is telling her side of the story. Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her on Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
