ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Guilford County school resource officers see uptick in fights

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — School resource officers in Guilford County are keeping tabs on a growing number of fights disrupting learning in schools. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has one officer stationed at each of the seven middle schools and seven high schools in the unincorporated parts of Guilford County. “The SRO in your […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Triad locations to participate in Color the World Orange Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The ninth annual Color The World Orange Day is Monday. Nov. 7, aimed at spreading awareness of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). It's also known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), and is described by the Mayo Clinic as a "form of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg... where the pain is out of proportion to the severity of the initial injury." Symptoms include continuous burning or throbbing pain, hypersensitivity to touch or cold, swelling of the painful area, and changes in skin temperature, color and texture.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina, Triad authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate. Lexington Police say Johnny Porche, 46, escaped early Monday morning. According to the police department, Porche escaped from the Davidson Correctional Center on Thomason Street. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Porche scaled a fence at the facility and escaped around 1:15 a.m.
LEXINGTON, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

City of Mebane names new Development Director

Public service is in Ashley Ownby’s blood. Her father was a firefighter before becoming a building inspector in Rutherford County. Her mom worked for Rutherford County government and now is a teacher in the county’s school system. So, it seems natural that she ultimately would pursue a career in the public sector at some level, whether it be local government or with a nonprofit.
MEBANE, NC
WXII 12

Former Winston-Salem council member pleads guilty for fraud

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former council member pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud on Monday in Winston-Salem. This is part of an embezzlement case. Derwin Montgomery was accused of taking more than $25,000 while working as the executive director at the Bethesda center for the homeless. As...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police investigating gun store robbed in Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Several firearms were stolen from a gun store in Pilot Mountain around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to police. Police said a group of four to five people drove into the front of the Red Oak gun store, stealing several guns while the store was closed.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Woman accused of assaulting two Greensboro students speaks out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School in Greensboro is telling her side of the story. Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her on Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy