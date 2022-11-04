ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

2 Suspects in Deadly Covina Halloween Party Shooting Plead Not Guilty

Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
COVINA, CA
One Man Dead, Others Wounded in Montebello Stabbings

MONTEBELLO, CA
1 Man Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Family Dispute at Montebello Apartment

One man was killed and several other males were wounded in an apparent family dispute that led to rash of stabbings at a home in Montebello, authorities said Monday. The stabbings were reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fifth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
MONTEBELLO, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Man Shot to Death in Dispute with Another at North Hills Motel

A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man at a North Hills motel, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man fatally shot in North Hills motel parking lot

A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a motel in North Hills Sunday night, police said. The shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
​Deputies Investigate Shooting in Duarte Nov. 5

DUARTE – Deputies searched for a gunman who shot at someone in a neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the area of Shrode Avenue and Broderick Avenue around 6 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s radio traffic. The suspect was described as a Latino man, 18...
DUARTE, CA
1 dead, 3 wounded after domestic dispute in Montebello

One person was killed, three others injured in a stabbing incident that officials reported as a family domestic dispute Sunday night in Montebello. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North 5th Street just before 6 p.m., according to Michael Chee, Public Information Officer for the City of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA

