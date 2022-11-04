Read full article on original website
2 injured in shooting involving off-duty LASD deputy in Sylmar
Two people were injured in a shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Sylmar, police said Monday. The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Vigil honors 19-year-old man shot, killed at park in Palmdale; mother asks for help in IDing shooter
A vigil was held in honor of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed at a park in Palmdale. His mother issued an emotional plea for help in identifying the shooter.
2 Suspects in Deadly Covina Halloween Party Shooting Plead Not Guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.
Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting ex-fiancé in Riverside
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-fiancé in Riverside, police said Tuesday. Riverside police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Trailrun Court Nov. 1 to check the welfare of the woman who lived there. The woman’s son told authorities she had been having issues […]
K-9 jumps into car after chase ends in Anaheim, helps officers take carjacking suspect into custody
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in dramatic fashion after a police chase ended in Anaheim and a K-9 was deployed into the stolen vehicle, video showed.
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
Man fatally shot in North Hills motel parking lot
A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a motel in North Hills Sunday night, police said. The shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
Deputies Investigate Shooting in Duarte Nov. 5
DUARTE – Deputies searched for a gunman who shot at someone in a neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the area of Shrode Avenue and Broderick Avenue around 6 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s radio traffic. The suspect was described as a Latino man, 18...
Man Wounded in Downtown LA Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody
Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.
1 dead, 3 wounded after domestic dispute in Montebello
One person was killed, three others injured in a stabbing incident that officials reported as a family domestic dispute Sunday night in Montebello. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North 5th Street just before 6 p.m., according to Michael Chee, Public Information Officer for the City of Montebello.
