ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Watching for spotty showers in the morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist is watching for some spotty showers and thundershowers Tuesday morning. But then we'll have overall mild temperatures and drier weather by the afternoon for election day.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Wind damage and flash flood concern growing for Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has growing concerns over damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding that could all be possible Friday evening.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New restaurants open at Northwest Arkansas Mall

A few new restaurants have opened recently inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and at least one more is on the way. Hawaiian restaurant Taste of Hawaii, Filipino restaurant It’s Sa Wrap, and funnel cake/cotton candy and popcorn spot Sugar Daddy’s have opened in the food court in the last year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas voters approve of Sunday alcohol sales

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville has voted to allow retail alcohol sales on Sundays. Supporters had said the move will keep more tax dollars in the community. You won’t be able to buy alcohol there just yet. The city must first provide the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control a copy of the election results.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported

BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released. Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.
BARLING, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body of missing pregnant woman found

UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

“Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited. "It means this is still America! I love voting I think it’s the most...
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy