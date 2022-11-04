Read full article on original website
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
KHBS
Watching for spotty showers in the morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist is watching for some spotty showers and thundershowers Tuesday morning. But then we'll have overall mild temperatures and drier weather by the afternoon for election day.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
KHBS
Wind damage and flash flood concern growing for Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has growing concerns over damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding that could all be possible Friday evening.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
fayettevilleflyer.com
New restaurants open at Northwest Arkansas Mall
A few new restaurants have opened recently inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and at least one more is on the way. Hawaiian restaurant Taste of Hawaii, Filipino restaurant It’s Sa Wrap, and funnel cake/cotton candy and popcorn spot Sugar Daddy’s have opened in the food court in the last year.
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
Deer crashes through glass door during a church service in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith church had an unexpected guest during Sunday morning's service. At East Side Baptist, a deer crashed through one of the glass doors and ran through the children's area of the church which consisted of slides and obstacle courses. Thankfully the kids had...
Hogs Go to Pine Bluff for First Time Opening Season Monday
Razorbacks looking for win making history trip to face Golden Lions.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas voters approve of Sunday alcohol sales
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville has voted to allow retail alcohol sales on Sundays. Supporters had said the move will keep more tax dollars in the community. You won’t be able to buy alcohol there just yet. The city must first provide the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control a copy of the election results.
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling
A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported
BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released. Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.
Fall Market to host more than 250 vendors
ore than 250 vendors will be featured at the NWA Makers Fall Market on Nov. 6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
Body of missing pregnant woman found
UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown suspended following arrest
Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest.
KHBS
Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman
MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
“Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited. "It means this is still America! I love voting I think it’s the most...
