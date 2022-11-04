ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

South Korea deploys 80 fighter jets after spotting 180 North Korean warplanes

By Devika Rao
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

South Korea quickly deployed 80 fighter jets after detecting 180 flights by North Korean warplanes in just a four-hour period, CNN reports Friday.

The flights — aerial exercises within North Korean territory — came after North Korea ran a failed intercontinental ballistic missile test, prompting an evacuation warning in Japan, CBS News reports. The jets were, allegedly, an angry response to the U.S.-South Korea annual military drill , which began in mid-October amid North Korea's nuclear threats. None of the warplanes breached the South Korean tactical border.

North Korea has been running military tests throughout the year, much to South Korea's concern. In early October, the country fired a ballistic missile toward South Korean waters. Then, at the end of the month, both countries fired warning shots over a dispute concerning a tactical sea border . North Korea is also upset by South Korea's alliance with the U.S., and fired a missile right after Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Demilitarized Zone and met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called North Korea's actions "irresponsible and reckless."

"We've said before these kinds of activities are destabilizing to the region potentially. So we call on them to cease that type of activity and to begin to engage in serious dialogue," Austin continued.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

North Korea says missile launches were not warnings, but practice for attack

North Korea military officials said Monday that a recent slate of missile launches was part of a plan to "[simulate] the attack" on South Korean and American targets, Axios reported.  The hermit state has fired off a series of missiles in the past few weeks, and previously said the weapons were a warning to the largest-ever joint South Korean-U.S. air drills that took place over the Korean Peninsula in recent days. However, North Korea has now said the drills were practice for a full-scale attack on the Korean Peninsula, per Axios.  "All the military operations attained their planned goal with success and the high ability...
The Week

Ukrainian forces are preparing to battle for Kherson City. It's unclear if Russia will fight or flee.

Ukrainian forces are preparing to fight for Kherson City, the only regional capital Russia has captured since invading in February, but it's not clear if Russian troops are planning to defend the occupied city or retreat to the east side of the Dnipro River.  Residents of Kherson told The New York Times by phone Thursday that Russian soldiers, patrols, and checkpoints are suddenly extremely scarce in the city center, the Russian flag is no longer flying over government offices, and Kremlin-appointed administrators have all moved to a new regional capital 50 miles away, after thoroughly looting the city. Ukrainian intelligence says Russia has...
The Week

Russian uproar over reported mass troop casualties in disastrous battle gets rare official response

Russian military correspondents were in an uproar Sunday over a letter from Russian marines detailing massive losses during an offensive in the village of Pavlika in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province. "As a result of the 'carefully' planned offensive by the 'great generals,' we lost about 300 people killed, wounded, and missing, as well as half the equipment in four days," the letter stated. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted Russian losses in Donetsk in his nightly address on Monday. Russian forces attacked Pavlika in late October, "aiming to advance toward the strategic town of Vuhledar," The Wall Street Journal reports. "That offensive appears to...
The Week

What to expect at COP27

Starting on Nov. 6 and running through Nov. 18, Egypt will host the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27. More than 44,000 delegates from around the world will meet in the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss plans to address the climate crisis. Here's everything you need to know: What is COP27? COP is short for Conference of Parties, referring to 197 nations in the U.N. that agreed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 1992. The treaty was forged as part of an effort to address humanity's role in changing the climate, and curb dangerous greenhouse gas...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy