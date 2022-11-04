CONROE, TX — Chrissie and Luis Teste, owners of Conroe Awning and Screen are animal lovers, rescuing several cats and dogs! Realizing that there is an abundance of animals being housed in our local shelters, Chrissie enlisted the help of some friends and the community to collect pet food, blankets, towels, and bedding for the animals. Donations have been coming in, with Montogomery residents even sending boxes of Chewy.com to the collection site.

CONROE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO