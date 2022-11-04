ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Severe weather threat tonight

We’re tracking a line of thunderstorms that may bring severe weather to southeast Texas tonight and into the early morning hours Saturday. The main line arrives at 9:00 p.m. in our northern and western cities. It’s in Houston at 11:00 p.m. and along our coast at 1:00 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County. Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE

Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

Local Business Holds Drive to Help Montgomery County Animal Shelter

CONROE, TX — Chrissie and Luis Teste, owners of Conroe Awning and Screen are animal lovers, rescuing several cats and dogs! Realizing that there is an abundance of animals being housed in our local shelters, Chrissie enlisted the help of some friends and the community to collect pet food, blankets, towels, and bedding for the animals. Donations have been coming in, with Montogomery residents even sending boxes of Chewy.com to the collection site.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County voters turn out at polls for Election Day

Montgomery County voters were casting ballots on Election Day for local and statewide issues. Among local election highlights, Magnolia ISD voters will decide on a $232 million bond while Splendora ISD has a $225 million bond package on the ballot. The Conroe, Willis and New Caney school districts have board…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fundraising breakfast for Children’s Safe Harbor to be hosted by Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable at Truluck’s – The Woodlands on Dec. 6.

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Be an early bird for a great cause! A delicious fundraising breakfast to benefit Children’s Safe Harbor will be hosted by Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, and Truluck’s restaurant on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (come-and-go) at Truluck’s Seafood Steak and Crab House – The Woodlands at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., suite 600.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Early voting turnout in Montgomery County higher than three previous midterm elections

Montgomery County reported more in-person early voting in 2022 than in previous midterm elections. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the 12 days of early voting across Montgomery County, in-person turnout is reported as higher than in the 2018, 2014 and 2010 midterm elections, according to unofficial numbers from 2022 and official historical data form the Montgomery County Office of Elections.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office supports South Texas Special Olympics Team

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped kick off the South Texas Special Olympics Golf Tournament today on Monday, November 7 by participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Law enforcement partners showed their support and helped the Olympians light the torch for this awesome event. Next week, our hometown…
mocomotive.com

CAR BURGLARS IN CUSTODY AFTER LENGTHY HIGH SPEED PURSUIT

Two of three are in custody after they were caught burglarizing vehicles in the Memorial Hermann Woodlands parking lot. A chase involving Shenandoah Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was initiated. The pursuit went down I-45 t…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/car-burglars-in-custody-after-lengthy-high-speed-pursuit/

