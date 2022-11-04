Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
fox56news.com
Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
fox56news.com
Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
fox56news.com
Police arrest two in connection to Lexington vape store robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people have been arrested on Nov. 2, in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that took place on Oct. 25 at a Lexington vape store. The armed robbery and shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. near the 3100 block of Richmond Road. With video of the robbery showing two men running from Ignited Vape shop after an employee said they stole several items from his store.
fox56news.com
2 dead following Berea house fire
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — A fire that occurred in Madison County has claimed the lives of two individuals. Authorities said the house fire occurred on Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 the victims have been identified as 26-year-old...
WKYT 27
Police activity shuts down section of Man O War Blvd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of Man O War Blvd is back open in Lexington after being shut down early Monday afternoon for a police situation. According to lexwrecks, police activity in the area of Man O War Blvd and Crosby Dr. had the inner loop of Man O War Blvd shutdown at Armstrong Mill Rd. and the outer loop of Man O War Blvd shut down at Tates Creek Rd.
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
wymt.com
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
WKYT 27
WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus
WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
fox56news.com
Bourbon County band ready for Macy's Day Parade
The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed...
fox56news.com
Lexington mayor race: Linda Gorton secures second term
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Linda Gorton has won her second term as mayor of Lexington. Gorton defeated challenger David Kloiber with 71% of the reported vote. Gorton has served as Lexington’s mayor since January 2019 after defeating Ronnie Bastin in the 2018 Kentucky general election. The 74-year-old...
fox56news.com
Madison County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Madison County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Jessamine County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
