LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people have been arrested on Nov. 2, in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that took place on Oct. 25 at a Lexington vape store. The armed robbery and shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. near the 3100 block of Richmond Road. With video of the robbery showing two men running from Ignited Vape shop after an employee said they stole several items from his store.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO