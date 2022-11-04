ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police presence cleared from Man O’ War Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Portions of Man O’ War Boulevard were reopened Monday after an “active scene” ended. The Lexington Police Department said that around 12:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments parking lot on Crosby Drive. Lexington police told FOX 56...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Police arrest two in connection to Lexington vape store robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people have been arrested on Nov. 2, in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that took place on Oct. 25 at a Lexington vape store. The armed robbery and shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. near the 3100 block of Richmond Road. With video of the robbery showing two men running from Ignited Vape shop after an employee said they stole several items from his store.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 dead following Berea house fire

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — A fire that occurred in Madison County has claimed the lives of two individuals. Authorities said the house fire occurred on Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 the victims have been identified as 26-year-old...
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Police activity shuts down section of Man O War Blvd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of Man O War Blvd is back open in Lexington after being shut down early Monday afternoon for a police situation. According to lexwrecks, police activity in the area of Man O War Blvd and Crosby Dr. had the inner loop of Man O War Blvd shutdown at Armstrong Mill Rd. and the outer loop of Man O War Blvd shut down at Tates Creek Rd.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus

WATCH | Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | Fans flying home following Breeders' Cup in Lexington. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact your health. Updated: 22 hours ago. WATCH | How Daylight Savings can impact...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Bourbon County band ready for Macy's Day Parade

The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. The band will finally be performing after COVID-19 kept them out the last two years. Nov. 7: Car shortage, holiday cutbacks, and cleaning …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mayor race: Linda Gorton secures second term

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Linda Gorton has won her second term as mayor of Lexington. Gorton defeated challenger David Kloiber with 71% of the reported vote. Gorton has served as Lexington’s mayor since January 2019 after defeating Ronnie Bastin in the 2018 Kentucky general election. The 74-year-old...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating shooting on Hollow Creek Dr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police tell us officers were called Friday afternoon to the 500 block of Hollow Creek Drive for a report of a shooting. Right now, police don’t know what led up to the shooting or how it unfolded. A...
LEXINGTON, KY

