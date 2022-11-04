Read full article on original website
Here's Why Actor Jack Messina Wasn't Seen in 'Manifest' Season 4, Part 1
In June 2021, NBC canceled its supernatural series Manifest after three seasons. Fans were devastated, but luckily, Netflix swooped in and decided to pick up the show for a fourth and final season. On Friday, Nov. 4, the first 10 episodes of Season 4 started streaming on the platform. But...
'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake on Angelina's "Dark Angel" Story Arc and Testing Heroes in the Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1. The finale of Season 3 of the hit drama Manifest positioned Flight 828 passenger Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) as the antagonist of the story after she kills Grace Stone and kidnaps her baby daughter, Eden, believing that the child is her "guardian angel."
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Who Dies and Who Survives After the Finale?
Season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus proves that you can re-create perfection. Or, at the very least, something close to it. The show's first season featured a murder mystery right from the start, and Season 2 has a similar format. Except, in this case, there are multiple deaths — so who dies in The White Lotus Season 2?
Do They Find Eden? ‘Manifest’ Fans Finally Received Closure in Season 4 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest. The only thing worse than a TV show ending prematurely is when it ends with a significant cliffhanger. Fortunately, Manifest wasn’t down for long, as Netflix picked up the show for a fourth and final season after NBC canceled it in May 2021.
Here's How to Watch New Episodes of 'The White Lotus' Season 2
When The White Lotus Season 2 dropped on HBO and HBO Max, fans already wanted more. So it's no surprise that many are now asking about the White Lotus episode release schedule. Because the show airs on a cable network, it follows a different schedule than streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Even if we would all love nothing more than to binge watch an entire season in one sitting.
Are Eliza and Justin From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Together? The Inside Scoop
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential upcoming spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Avid viewers of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 had hoped for fan-favorite Rodney Mathews to get his happy ending. After striking out on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, the California native had everyone rooting for him to finally find love.
The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Reunion Sounds Absolutely Messy (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. If there's one thing that Bachelor fans love, it's a good spoiler ahead of a season finale or reunion. So it's only natural for those same fans to want all of the Bachelor in Paradise reunion spoilers even before the Season 8 reunion airs. According to spoiler blogger Reality Steve, things get pretty messy during the reunion special, which was already recorded.
'Stranger Things VR' Expands the World of the Netflix Series — When's the Release Date?
If you have regular access to a Netflix account, then you're probably impatiently waiting for the release of Stranger Things 5 like the rest of us. The massively-popular sci-fi series began streaming its fourth season over the summer of 2022, which quickly became a summer of waking up Chrissy and listening to Kate Bush. The season ended on an enormous cliffhanger leading into the final battle with Vecna and the Upside Down, and the last season can't come fast enough.
Groundbreaking '90s Rapper Hurricane G Is Dead at Just 52 Years Old
In terms of impact on the hip-hop scene in the 1990s, Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, was one of its most impactful figures. Through a career spanning roughly 30 years — and collaborative efforts with the likes of rap heavy-hitters such as Diddy, Redman, and Xzibit — Hurricane G was well-respected in the New York hip-hop scene and beyond.
The 'Sonic Frontiers' Story, Explained (SPOILERS)
After much waiting from fans, a new Sonic game is finally here: Sonic Frontiers releases for most gaming platforms on Nov. 8, bringing an entirely new story to the popular franchise. If you've already worked your way through the game, then you'll know how the story ends — but if...
Kyle Richards Is Notably Absent From the Cast of 'Buying Beverly Hills' — Why?
It goes without saying that Kyle Richards has become one of the biggest faces in reality television over the last few years. Thanks to her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, millions of fans have grown to adore her charm and mannerisms. During that time, fans have also become familiar with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, a real estate mogul who runs The Agency, a luxury firm in Beverly Hills, Calif. Now, his life is getting the spotlight in a new show titled Buying Beverly Hills.
'The Handmaid’s Tale's' Season 5 Finale Sets Things Up for the End (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu. The Season 5 finale of The Handmaid's Tale proves that there is still one place June hasn't gone yet — west. What that means for her future and her reunion with Hannah remains to be seen. But right now, fans need the Handmaid's Tale Season 5 ending explained to make sense of everything that happens.
Why Did Athena Karkanis Leave ‘Manifest’? Fans Want to See More of Grace Stone in Season 4
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest. On nearly every TV show, there’s one character viewers have trouble rooting for. In Manifest, that character was Grace Stone, played by actress Athena Karkanis. Many fans bashed Grace’s decision to move on with a new...
Chances Are You Won't Be Able to Watch the 'Jeopardy! Exhibition Match on TV
Due to Election Day coverage, Jeopardy! is changing things up to ensure fans don't miss any of its highly popular Tournament of Champions. To do this, the trivia game show will be holding an exhibition match between contestants Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach. However, fans are still nervous about potentially missing this showdown due to the local news covering election results.
The Producers Behind the Weird Al Movie Took a Major Risk with Madonna
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. After watching the truly confounding laughter riot that is WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is how they were able to turn Madonna into a villain. Yes, 80s pop sensation Madonna takes a wild turn by the end of WEIRD, and Evan Rachel Wood’s performance in the role makes it all the more absurd.
WTF Is This Hawk Drama on TikTok?
There's currently a trending sound on TikTok that goes, "Who the f--k is Eli? B---h who is Eli?..." that's been showing up frequently on our For You Page. We recently saw a version of it where one TikTok user wrote on the screen, "Who tf is Hawkhatesyou?" Naturally, we looked up who "hawkhatesyou" is and immediately entered what we like to call a TikTok spiral.
Is Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' Based on a True Story? There Are Sprinklings of British Herstory
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) once again exude undeniable star power in Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes 2. Just like the first installment, Enola Holmes 2 proved to be a smash hit, wowing critics and earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93 percent. The story follows...
The Trailer for Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale' Finally Dropped — Is It Based on a True Story?
Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Whale. We're in the midst of Brendan Fraser renaissance, people — aka the "Brenaissance." Known for late-'90s movies like George of the Jungle and The Mummy, Brendan plays the lead in director Darren Aronofsky's (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan) highly-anticipated psychological drama The Whale. From beloved production company A24, The Whale highlights the story "of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter."
'Enola Holmes 2' Hinges on the Real-Life Story of Sarah Chapman (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the plot of Enola Holmes 2. The next installment of Netflix's Enola Holmes series is Enola Holmes 2, which follows Enola's (Millie Bobby Brown) race against her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a young woman named Sarah Chapman. Although the majority of the story is based on a book, there are aspects of history that were incorporated into the plot.
'Below Deck Down Under' Star Aesha Scott Dishes on the Spinoff: "It Has Been Amazing" (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Below Deck are nothing if not loyal to cast members they love. So when Aesha Scott joined the spinoff Below Deck Down Under on Peacock, viewers were excited to see a familiar face. But now what the people really want to know is if Aesha is in Below...
