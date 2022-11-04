Read full article on original website
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
Mayor Henry responds to Councilman Arp’s request for video release in OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry has responded to City Councilman Jason Arp’s request that all video and police reports associated with his OWI arrest in October be made public. On Oct. 14, Arp penned a letter to the City’s attorney, asking a series of questions related...
Mayor Henry responds directly to Councilman Arp’s requests for footage from OWI incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry responded directly to City Council President Jason Arp’s request for police footage, writing he was “baffled” by the councilman’s request. A series of emails shared with WANE 15 on Monday details the interaction between the...
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
No injuries reported in house fire on city’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no injuries were reported in a house fire on Tuesday morning. The department says they were called to the 6600 block of Montecito Ct., off of Maplecrest Road, around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they say they found...
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
Fort Wayne mayor sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days for driving a vehicle while intoxicated last month
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis – The 70-year-old Fort Wayne mayor, Tom Henry, is most certainly one of the most popular and beloved mayors in Indiana, but as any other regular person, he is required to follow all the laws. Early in October, Henry was involved in a crash, and right...
Two arrested in large fentanyl bust in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police say. 63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Police uncover fake pills laced with fentanyl in Indiana drug bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wells County seized more than 1,500 fake pills they suspect had fentanyl inside during a recent drug bust. The department said Monday in a Facebook post police went to a home Oct. 26 on E 900 S, in Keystone, with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kyle William Burch.
Indiana woman sentenced to 57 years in DWI case that killed man, great-grandson
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to driving through a home and fatally striking a 74-year-old man and his 5-year-old great-grandson was sentenced to 57 years in prison on Friday. Brandi S. Bare, 46, of Montpelier, was sentenced after pleading guilty in September to two...
Allen County judge to handle Delphi homicide case
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull will to handle the case of the two slain teenagers in Carroll County after the judge recused himself earlier this week. Carroll Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener was to have handled the case of Richard Allen, a drugstore employee, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in Delphi.
FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
Fort Wayne nonprofit looks toward ‘evolution’ with rebranding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House is undergoing a rebranding with a new name: Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes. The nonprofit provides low-cost lodging to families of children receiving medical care at local hospitals. Board member Kim Fulkerson says...
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
Northside school on lock-down for routine K-9 unit search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northside High School was on lock-down Monday for a K-9 interdiction. K-9s are brought in to search for contraband during interdiction. Students stayed in classrooms out of the way of the dogs, according to Krista Stockman, Director of Communications & Marketing for FWCS. She said interdiction is a routine activity in the schools.
Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County
Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
Attorney says mayor’s sentencing move legal, but difficult without knowledge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Allen County Magistrate Steven Godfrey sentenced Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday to a one year suspended jail sentence, a 90 day suspended license with credit for 25 days served, and ordered him to pay court fees and $3,100 in restitution. However, sentencing was supposed to take place this coming Monday.
Ouabache State Park
Ouabache State Park, pronounced “O-bah-chee,” near Bluffton, Indiana features a 20-acre, fenced area with a herd of about 10 bison. The bison roam in a natural setting within the fenced-off pasture, grazing and doing a fine job ignoring park visitors. Bison are often mistaken as buffalo and are...
