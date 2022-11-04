ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Wayne declares Packers’ season over, bashes Aaron Rodgers

Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for five-game losing streak. That’s what the Green Bay Packers are currently on, and one of their biggest fans is none too happy about it. Lil Wayne took to Twitter after Green Bay’s latest defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rapper put a nail in his team’s coffin and took a shot at the franchise quarterback.
Tua Tagovailoa on Fields: 'Dude's a baller'

Justin Fields put on a show during Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He scored four total touchdowns and ran for a single-game quarterback record 178 rushing yards. "He impressed me a lot," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game. "How much rushing yards did he have? He had like...
Mike McDaniel yells 'Stop it!' at Justin Fields

Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. The Dolphins' defense hasn't had much of an answer for Fields and the Bears' offense on Sunday. Fields has 119...
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers

Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
Tyreek Hill: 'I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast'

Justin Fields turned heads on Sunday. He ran for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards in a game. He also accounted for three of the fastest seven runs during the early games in Week 9. His performance sparked reactions from...
Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins

There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
5 best plays from Fields' record-breaking game

When a player sets a new NFL record, there are obviously going to be many outstanding plays that paved the way to history. That was the case when Justin Fields ran for 178 yards against the Dolphins, setting a new regular season record for QBs. If you’re into super specific NFL records, here’s a statline for you: Fields also became the first player in NFL history to run for 140+ yards and throw three touchdown passes. There were RPOs, scrambles, play fakes and of course some deep balls, too. It was hard to choose among the multitude of highlights, but these are our top five most impressive Justin Fields plays from Week 9.
Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline

The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes days after the busiest trade deadline in NFL history, featuring a record...
Twitter shows love to Justin Fields during big day vs. Dolphins

If Sunday was any indication, the Chicago Bears have their franchise quarterback. Justin Fields ran into the NFL history books with an electric performance against the Miami Dolphins. He went 17-for-28 with 123 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, and he was even more dominant with his legs. Fields picked up 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in NFL history.
Michael Vick applauds Fields for breaking his QB record

On Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's NFL record for single-game rushing yards for a quarterback, besting Vick's 173-yard game with a 178-yard outing against the Dolphins. Vick told the Chicago Tribune he found out via text on a plane and said it's "bittersweet when those records get...
How Luke Getsy has shown 'great feel' for playcalling

The Bears recent offensive resurgence is no fluke. Justin Fields has played spectacular football. New additions like N’Keal Harry and Chase Claypool have contributed. The offensive line has protected better up front. And the coaches have tweaked the scheme to put everyone in a position to succeed more often.
