What we learned as Fields shines in Bears' 35-32 loss vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO – The Bears suffered a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field. But they had to have left Week 9 feeling even more confident in their future after the show quarterback Justin Fields put on against the Dolphins. Fields went 17-for-28 for 123 yards...
Lil Wayne declares Packers’ season over, bashes Aaron Rodgers
Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for five-game losing streak. That’s what the Green Bay Packers are currently on, and one of their biggest fans is none too happy about it. Lil Wayne took to Twitter after Green Bay’s latest defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rapper put a nail in his team’s coffin and took a shot at the franchise quarterback.
Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool?
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete. The video...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in close loss vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO— The Bears left Soldier Field on Sunday feeling down about the 2022 season but hopeful for the future. Yes, the Miami Dolphins beat the Bears 35-32 to drop Chicago to 3-6 in head coach Matt Eberflus’ first season. But Justin Fields put together his third consecutive good...
Tua Tagovailoa on Fields: 'Dude's a baller'
Justin Fields put on a show during Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He scored four total touchdowns and ran for a single-game quarterback record 178 rushing yards. "He impressed me a lot," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after the game. "How much rushing yards did he have? He had like...
Mike McDaniel yells 'Stop it!' at Justin Fields
Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. The Dolphins' defense hasn't had much of an answer for Fields and the Bears' offense on Sunday. Fields has 119...
Joe Mixon goes off for five touchdowns vs. Panthers
Joe Mixon was due for a big day, and it finally came at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. The Cincinnati Bengals erupted for 153 rushing yards on 22 carries, 58 receiving yards on four receptions and five total touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 win on Sunday. The performance came after he had only scored three touchdowns across the Bengals’ first eight games.
Tyreek Hill: 'I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast'
Justin Fields turned heads on Sunday. He ran for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards in a game. He also accounted for three of the fastest seven runs during the early games in Week 9. His performance sparked reactions from...
Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins
There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
5 best plays from Fields' record-breaking game
When a player sets a new NFL record, there are obviously going to be many outstanding plays that paved the way to history. That was the case when Justin Fields ran for 178 yards against the Dolphins, setting a new regular season record for QBs. If you’re into super specific NFL records, here’s a statline for you: Fields also became the first player in NFL history to run for 140+ yards and throw three touchdown passes. There were RPOs, scrambles, play fakes and of course some deep balls, too. It was hard to choose among the multitude of highlights, but these are our top five most impressive Justin Fields plays from Week 9.
Aaron Rodgers throws consecutive endzone interceptions vs. Lions
Things just keep going downhill for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Riding a four-game losing streak, the team had a couple of promising drives to open their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, once things got to the goal line, they took a turn for the worse.
Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after third straight loss
Frank Reich’s time as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts has come to a close. The team announced on Monday that it has fired Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season. Shortly after announcing that Reich was gone, Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted out that former center Jeff Saturday would be taking over as the team’s interim head coach.
Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline
The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes days after the busiest trade deadline in NFL history, featuring a record...
Twitter shows love to Justin Fields during big day vs. Dolphins
If Sunday was any indication, the Chicago Bears have their franchise quarterback. Justin Fields ran into the NFL history books with an electric performance against the Miami Dolphins. He went 17-for-28 with 123 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, and he was even more dominant with his legs. Fields picked up 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback in NFL history.
NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich
Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich. After a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season, the Colts announced the now-former coach’s departure on Monday. Fans...
How Bears evaluated Claypool's debut after wild week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears weren't planning to ask much of Chase Claypool in his debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, but the 24-year-old receiver saw more of the field than most expected. Claypool played 26 of 74 offensive snaps in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins at...
Michael Vick applauds Fields for breaking his QB record
On Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's NFL record for single-game rushing yards for a quarterback, besting Vick's 173-yard game with a 178-yard outing against the Dolphins. Vick told the Chicago Tribune he found out via text on a plane and said it's "bittersweet when those records get...
How Luke Getsy has shown 'great feel' for playcalling
The Bears recent offensive resurgence is no fluke. Justin Fields has played spectacular football. New additions like N’Keal Harry and Chase Claypool have contributed. The offensive line has protected better up front. And the coaches have tweaked the scheme to put everyone in a position to succeed more often.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups
Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of a Week 9 contest against the Washington Commanders, but instead of repping a fellow player, he chose to dress like a Spy Kid.
Eberflus explains why Velus was healthy scratch vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- Hours before Justin Fields dazzled the masses at Soldier Field with a historic performance in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, head coach Matt Eberflus raised eyebrows with one roster decision. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch. With new acquisition Chase Claypool...
