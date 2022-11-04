ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

concerned American
4d ago

Welcome back home and thank you all for your service Including the family members and friends! 🥰

USAISNUMBERONE
4d ago

My son is one of them that came home today and he’s glad to be on American soil again.

MIX 106

The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name

The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Heartwarming Photos of Idaho Soldiers Returning From Deployment

After being away from home for a year, Idaho Army National Guard soldiers returned home to a warm welcome despite the chilly temperatures. Nearly 100 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers arrived home in Boise and were greeted by community members and their families. The soldiers had been deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Superintendent of Public Education race: Election live updates

BOISE, Idaho — Only one candidate will become the next Superintendent of Public Education of Idaho -- Terry L. Gilbert (D) or Debbi Critchfield (R). For the past seven years, Debbie Critchfield has served as a member on the Idaho Board of Education, the last two years of which she served as the President. As a board member, Critchfield served as chair of the Policy and Planning, Audit, and Instructional, Research and Student Affairs committees. At the local level, she served on the Cassia County school board for ten years and has worked as the district's public information officer for the last nine years. Critchfield began her career in education as a substitute teacher, and also worked as a GED instructor with the College of Southern Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho

I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

On Election Day, these federal officers in Idaho protect the right to vote

Election integrity isn’t something that the men and women at the U.S. Department of Justice offices in Idaho take lightly. In fact, it’s a pillar in its very creation. “The Department itself was founded after Reconstruction to protect and empower African-Americans to use their right to vote,” said Josh Hurwit, the 32nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. “And so that's just a core part of our mission that applies to all Americans. And we hope to have a really successful and peaceful Election Day.”
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho – The First State To Skip Thanksgiving?

It happens every single year. The day after Halloween, Christmas decorations go up in stores around America. If you want to grab a new tree for your home, some garland to outline your door, or even some weird blowup thing that never works but you insist on fixing it and taping it every single year, you just have to wait until November 1st to shop your little heart out.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
MALTA, ID
105.5 The Fan

Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party

Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho

And believe it or not McDonald's is NOT number one. We don’t like to admit it sometimes, but the majority of us go out to eat almost every day — I’m guilty as charged. Whether you’re going out to eat all the time like me, or you’re just noticing the signs as you drive by them, you’ve probably noticed there are a lot of the SAME restaurants all over Idaho. You could hop on the highway and drive to the other side of Idaho and likely pass a McDonald’s on every highway on and off ramp.
IDAHO STATE
