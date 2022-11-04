Read full article on original website
concerned American
4d ago
Welcome back home and thank you all for your service Including the family members and friends! 🥰
5
USAISNUMBERONE
4d ago
My son is one of them that came home today and he’s glad to be on American soil again.
5
Idaho's Elections Operations Center ensuring 2022 election is safe and secure
BOISE, Idaho — Every year, more resources go toward making sure Idaho’s elections are safe and secure. “There’s just been a significant investment nationwide put into the elections’ ecosystem over the last six years,” said Chad Houk, Idaho’s chief deputy secretary of state. That...
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
Heartwarming Photos of Idaho Soldiers Returning From Deployment
After being away from home for a year, Idaho Army National Guard soldiers returned home to a warm welcome despite the chilly temperatures. Nearly 100 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers arrived home in Boise and were greeted by community members and their families. The soldiers had been deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
Idaho Superintendent of Public Education race: Election live updates
BOISE, Idaho — Only one candidate will become the next Superintendent of Public Education of Idaho -- Terry L. Gilbert (D) or Debbi Critchfield (R). For the past seven years, Debbie Critchfield has served as a member on the Idaho Board of Education, the last two years of which she served as the President. As a board member, Critchfield served as chair of the Policy and Planning, Audit, and Instructional, Research and Student Affairs committees. At the local level, she served on the Cassia County school board for ten years and has worked as the district's public information officer for the last nine years. Critchfield began her career in education as a substitute teacher, and also worked as a GED instructor with the College of Southern Idaho.
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
Idaho elections being closely watched
Today is election day and in Idaho there are many issues oh the ballot being closely watched. John Webb is in Boise with what to expect.
Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho
I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
On Election Day, these federal officers in Idaho protect the right to vote
Election integrity isn’t something that the men and women at the U.S. Department of Justice offices in Idaho take lightly. In fact, it’s a pillar in its very creation. “The Department itself was founded after Reconstruction to protect and empower African-Americans to use their right to vote,” said Josh Hurwit, the 32nd presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. “And so that's just a core part of our mission that applies to all Americans. And we hope to have a really successful and peaceful Election Day.”
Idaho – The First State To Skip Thanksgiving?
It happens every single year. The day after Halloween, Christmas decorations go up in stores around America. If you want to grab a new tree for your home, some garland to outline your door, or even some weird blowup thing that never works but you insist on fixing it and taping it every single year, you just have to wait until November 1st to shop your little heart out.
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
How Innovative is Idaho Compared to Every Other State?
It’s pretty clear at this point that Idaho is growing rapidly, and employment is spiking like crazy — we’re even a large hub for new Information Technology (IT) jobs, and that’s surprisingly one of the main reasons why Idaho is growing so quickly — for the tech jobs!
Nampa mayor: trying to control growth 'like holding your hand under a waterfall'
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa is Idaho's third-largest city. Since 2000, its population has more than doubled -- from fewer than 52,000 in 2000 to more than 106,000 in 2021, according to data and estimates from the U.S. Census and COMPASS. It's a pace that Mayor Debbie Kling says is...
Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party
Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
Famous Forum ‘WallStreetBets': Idaho Housing Market is Collapsing
Does the phrase "Wall Street Bets" ring a bell? If you're a reddit user, you will know all about the forum whether you use it or not. If you're just a general consumer of news--you may remember the drama that once stemmed from it. Better known as "r/wallstreetbets", the popular...
Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho
And believe it or not McDonald's is NOT number one. We don’t like to admit it sometimes, but the majority of us go out to eat almost every day — I’m guilty as charged. Whether you’re going out to eat all the time like me, or you’re just noticing the signs as you drive by them, you’ve probably noticed there are a lot of the SAME restaurants all over Idaho. You could hop on the highway and drive to the other side of Idaho and likely pass a McDonald’s on every highway on and off ramp.
An Idaho Thank You For Everyone Involved In Our Election Process
It's hard to believe that another election season has come on and gone. It seemed like yesterday when we were all listening to our radios, watching our computers, or any other device waiting for the returns of the 2018 midterm elections. The governor's race featured Lieutenant Governor Brad Little battling...
Longtime Utah news reporter passes away unexpectedly
Marcos Ortiz, a local TV journalist who has reported on Utah news for over 30 years, passed away Saturday.
Have a Fourth Grader? You Get a Free Christmas Tree in Idaho This Year!
When it comes to the family Christmas tree is your family Team Real Tree or Team Fake Tree? If you're #TeamRealTree all the way and happen to have a fourth grader, your tree could be free this year!. What's interesting about #TeamRealTree is that it has its own subdivisions. There...
Comments / 5