FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakleand.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Meadow Pointe Residents Ask For Help With ‘Drag Strip’
Kyle Molder tried a few years back in 2019 to draw attention to the unsafe crosswalks along County Line Rd. in Meadow Pointe Areas I and II, with minimal success. But, as time went on, the danger only seemed to grow. In 2020, there was a car crash that killed the driver and led to the speed limit being reduced from 40 miles per hour (mph) to 35 mph, but it didn’t stop the speeding. The sounds of revving engines can be heard in the early hours of the morning, say residents who gathered at an Oct. 18 meeting at the Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse.
Man dies after falling in front of oncoming car near Lakeland: sheriff’s office
A Lakeland man walking along a road in unincorporated Polk County was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies find missing teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
Hernando stabbing suspect wanted to ‘put the fear of God’ in victim, deputies say
A Hernando County stabbing suspect who threatened to "Put the fear of God" in another person is behind bars after an altercation broke out over a woman, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
2 men convicted in Bradenton smoke shop murder where brother witnesses killing on remote surveillance video
BRADENTON, Fla. - Over three years after a Bradenton smoke shop owner was murdered during a robbery - a killing that was witnessed by his own brother through a live stream of the surveillance video – two men were convicted and face life in prison. According to State Attorney...
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
Woman Found Dead During Welfare Check In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police responded to a call to check on the welfare of a woman at 5055 3rd Ave. S. at 11:30 a.m on Sunday. When officers arrives, they found the woman deceased in the home. One person is in custody
Man dies after being found with 'upper body trauma' in Tampa
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from "upper body trauma," according to the Tampa Police Department.
Pasco County To Issue State Of Emergency, Sand Bag Sites Open Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency on November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
fox13news.com
New Port Richey police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of shooting 2 inside car
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - New Port Richey police are asking for help locating a man they say opened fire on a car in New Port Richey Friday afternoon, striking two people inside. According to police, there was a disturbance between several people in the area of River Road and...
Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
Pinellas County hate crime victim speaks out as convicted man is sentenced
An ABC Action News I-Team review of FBI data dating back to 2002 for Florida reveals a record-high percentage of hate crimes involving assault in 2020, the most recent year available.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole
State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
2 people hit, killed by car in St. Pete crash, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair and a man crossing a street in St. Petersburg were struck and killed by a car at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say. The crash occurred on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South when the car hit the two people, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Get Ready for The Hillsborough County Hiking Spree!
From kickoff hike at Steven J. Wortham Park in Riverview.Courtesy Hillsborough County Government. It's that time of year again! Tampa Bay is getting cooler (ish). So let's lace up our hiking shoes, smear on the sunscreen, and fill up the water bottle to hit the trails for the Hillsborough County Hiking Spree. The Hiking Spree officially began Tuesday, November. Let's get ready for another year of fun and exploration in local parks and preserves.
