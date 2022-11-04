ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Meadow Pointe Residents Ask For Help With ‘Drag Strip’

Kyle Molder tried a few years back in 2019 to draw attention to the unsafe crosswalks along County Line Rd. in Meadow Pointe Areas I and II, with minimal success. But, as time went on, the danger only seemed to grow. In 2020, there was a car crash that killed the driver and led to the speed limit being reduced from 40 miles per hour (mph) to 35 mph, but it didn’t stop the speeding. The sounds of revving engines can be heard in the early hours of the morning, say residents who gathered at an Oct. 18 meeting at the Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies find missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
VALRICO, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole

State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

Get Ready for The Hillsborough County Hiking Spree!

From kickoff hike at Steven J. Wortham Park in Riverview.Courtesy Hillsborough County Government. It's that time of year again! Tampa Bay is getting cooler (ish). So let's lace up our hiking shoes, smear on the sunscreen, and fill up the water bottle to hit the trails for the Hillsborough County Hiking Spree. The Hiking Spree officially began Tuesday, November. Let's get ready for another year of fun and exploration in local parks and preserves. 
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

