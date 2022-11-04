Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to Hospital, Man Arrested After Firearm Alleged to Have Fired Accidentally
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 5, 2022, at about 12:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies ID gunman, 2 killed in Trinity County Monday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the two people who were killed by a gunman in Trinity County on Monday. The first shooting was reported at 9:15 a.m. near The Nugget in Weaverville. Deputies said they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, dead. At about 9:50 a.m., deputies learned that...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Name Decedent in Last Week’s Fatal Collision on Broadway; Investigation Ongoing
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Fleeing With Stolen Washing Machine, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Burgling Washing Machine From Arcata Bottoms Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road, in the county’s jurisdiction of Arcata, for the report of a burglary. According to the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 p.m.] Shooter Barricaded in Weaverville Area After Killing at Least One, According to First Reports
About 10 a.m., according to reports over the scanner, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department learned that shots were fired at a residence on Millview Drive in the Covington Mill area off Hwy 3 north of Weaverville and a suspect had fled the scene. One of the residents of the home reported soon after that the suspect had shot and killed another person who lived at the home.
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Consents to Police Search of His Home to Try to Find His Missing Firearms
Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson consented today to having his home searched for firearms that he can’t find. At a hearing before visiting Judge Dale Reinholtsen, Arcata’s attorney Tom O’Connell told the judge Watson was ordered to turn in two firearms on Oct. 7. He didn’t comply until Oct. 21, “and then he turned in three.”
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
kymkemp.com
Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery Honoring More Than 260 Veterans
This is a press release from Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery:. Observance of Veterans Day will include the placement of American flags on the graves of veterans at Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery in Eureka. There will not be any formal ceremony. Volunteers continue to keep the grounds mowed and maintained. Flags will be placed on the graves of the more than 260 veterans buried at the cemetery. Flags will be in place by Friday, November 11 and will remain through the weekend. The service and sacrifices of veterans of the Civil War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish American War, and both World Wars will be honored. The public is invited to visit the cemetery any day of the year from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Continued public interest and support is appreciated.
The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin
Beware of the "aggressive elk."
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
kiem-tv.com
A New Visitor Center is Now Open in Old Town Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – Eureka’s new Visitor Center had its grand opening Saturday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility, which is located in the Old Town, is a place where tourists and locals alike can explore the city. We talked to Sarah West, the City’s Economic Development...
kymkemp.com
Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene
Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supervisors Amend Measure S, Remove Cultivation Tax for 2022 and 2023
This week, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors decided to lift the Measure S marijuana cultivation tax for two years, with the ballot language to be revised in the next 24 months. They voted after having heard over two dozen public comments, all from people representing various parts of the cannabis community, most passionately articulating why they supported a complete elimination of the Measure S cannabis excise tax.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Convicted Felon Arrested on Fourth Street With Fentanyl, Digital Scale, Assault Rifle Weapon, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On November 1st, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents detained Thomas “TJ” Grzymski (44 old from Eureka) in the 800 Block of 4th St. in Eureka. It was confirmed that Grzymski was on two separate felony probations with a search clause, for possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales and felony reckless evading of a police officer.
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
kymkemp.com
I’m Not a Puddle of Mush, You Are…
Aww! This little cutie is at the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Contact them and ask about adoption at (707) 840-9132 or online at humboldtgov.org/377/Animal-Control-Division.
