This is a press release from Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery:. Observance of Veterans Day will include the placement of American flags on the graves of veterans at Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery in Eureka. There will not be any formal ceremony. Volunteers continue to keep the grounds mowed and maintained. Flags will be placed on the graves of the more than 260 veterans buried at the cemetery. Flags will be in place by Friday, November 11 and will remain through the weekend. The service and sacrifices of veterans of the Civil War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish American War, and both World Wars will be honored. The public is invited to visit the cemetery any day of the year from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Continued public interest and support is appreciated.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO