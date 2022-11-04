Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
NCB Teams Volunteer Over a Series of Weekends to Care for Children of Asylum Seekers in The Bronx
Asylum seeking families in The Bronx received a wide range of medical check-ups on Saturday, Nov. 5, through a humanitarian, volunteer-based initiative coordinated by North Central Bronx Hospital, Metro Plus, and Bronx Works. The Norwood hospital, part of NYC Health + Hospitals public hospital system, the insurance provider, and community organization, respectively, committed to helping asylum seeking families improve their social well-being.
norwoodnews.org
Eric Adams Casts His Vote in Brooklyn, Talks Up Future Partnership with Hochul on Crime
Casting his ballot in the Nov. 8th general election on Tuesday at P.S. 81, located at 990 Dekalb Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City Mayor Eric Adams dismissed questions of how he would potentially work with a Republican governor in the form of Republican gubernatorial candidate and Trump supporter, Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1), if elected. Instead, the mayor said he looks forward to continuing his work with incumbent governor, Mrs. Kathy Hochul, on curbing crime and reducing gun violence.
norwoodnews.org
NAACP Bronx Branch to Voters: “Take Your Souls to the Polls & Vote Full Ballot”
In the final days of the 2022 election season, the Bronx branch of the NAACP continues asking senior female voters to lead Bronx voters away from what they say is a disempowering habit of partial ballot voting. NAACP representatives say partial ballot voting is when voters do not vote in...
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Hispanic Voters Encouraged to Report any Voter Intimidation or Wrongdoing at Polling Sites
One day before Election Day, Nov. 8, LatinoJustice PRLDEF voting rights advocates say they will be on the ground and at the polls this midterm election, ensuring eligible Latino voters have access to the polls. The group will also be on the lookout for any voter suppression, intimidation, disinformation, language access issues or any other barriers that might prevent Hispanic voters from casting their ballot.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing 21-Year-Old Woman
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 21-year-old woman who lives in Fordham Manor and has been reporting as missing. Police officers from the 52nd Precinct said it was reported to them that Melissa Morales of 2605 Grand Concourse was last seen on Monday, Nov. 7, at 11.47 a.m. in the vicinity of 4422 Third Avenue in the Belmont section of the borough.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE NY Lottery Announces $2.04 Billion Jackpot Winning Numbers, Multiple 3rd Prize Winners in New York
New York Lottery representatives said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the latest Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was carried out at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10....
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jeffrey Dinowitz Looks Forward Not Back ahead of General Election
Editor’s Note: The following story was first published by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Primary Election. Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz is currently running as the Democratic nominee in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 in Assembly District 81. As the incumbent assemblyman representing A.D. 81 since 1994,...
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Conservative Party Candidate, Kevin Pazmino on Govt Oversight, Crime and Housing
Freelance filmmaker and former District 11 city council candidate, Kevin Pazmino, is, as reported, running on the Conservative Party ticket in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 in Assembly District 81. The seat is currently held by incumbent assemblyman and Democrat, Jeffrey Dinowitz, and covers much of the Northwest Bronx.
Comments / 0