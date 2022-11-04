The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 21-year-old woman who lives in Fordham Manor and has been reporting as missing. Police officers from the 52nd Precinct said it was reported to them that Melissa Morales of 2605 Grand Concourse was last seen on Monday, Nov. 7, at 11.47 a.m. in the vicinity of 4422 Third Avenue in the Belmont section of the borough.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO