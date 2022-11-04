Neighbors in Franklin say teen’s homicide is 2nd major tragedy this year

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The case of a missing teenager in Franklin came to a tragic end this week, and those who have called the community home for years say this is the second tough blow they’ve faced as of late.

The body of Ronnie Everette Jr., 17, was found outside of a home on Gardner Street in Franklin, near the Berkley Court apartments, police said on Thursday. The teen had previously been reported missing.

“I’m traumatized. Very traumatized,” said Frank Davis, who lives across the street. “But in today’s world, things happen everywhere. Franklin is no different.”

While police are ruling Everette Jr.’s death a homicide, they have not yet released a cause of death or any suspect information.

“It’s under investigation. It’s early,” said Police Chief Steve Patterson.

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side that Everette Jr.’s body was found outside a home on Gardner Street near Cameron Street, hidden in some bushes outside the walls of the house.

It was a group of buzzards sitting above the body that caught the eye of people who called 911, and a crowd of onlookers watched as police started investigating.

“The crowd was big, you couldn’t get either in or out,” said neighbor Clarence Peoples.

The location of the body is not far from where a house explosion killed another Franklin residen t back in April. For some in this community, it’s another tragic blow.

“This community, it’s a tight community, and it’s a supportive community,” Peoples said. “So matter what happens, we’ll get through it.”

