ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars

Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
First Coast News

Jags take down the Raiders 27-20 🏈

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC showdown Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The boys took home the win 27-20, ending a five game losing streak. The Jaguars came into today's game at 2-6, while the Raiders came in at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘It’s great to see our team finish’: Jaguars end losing streak with comeback win over Raiders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The streak is over. The Jaguars completed their second-biggest comeback in franchise history, erasing a 17-point deficit to beat the Raiders 27-20 on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. For a team that entered having lost nine consecutive games by a possession or less dating back to last season, Jacksonville finally closed a game out.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Emmanuel Acho thinks Odell Beckham Jr. could make Cowboys a Super Bowl team

Former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho thinks free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could make the Dallas Cowboys championship contenders. "Think about the teams that were in the Super Bowl last year," Acho said during Tuesday's edition of the "Speak" FS1 program. "They had two bona fide receivers. The (Los Angeles Rams) were in the Super Bowl last year. They had themselves a Cooper Kupp. They had themselves an Odell Beckham. Who did they face? The Cincinnati Bengals. Who did the Bengals have? They had themselves a Ja'Marr Chase. They had themselves a Tee Higgins."
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday

Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy