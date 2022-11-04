Former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho thinks free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could make the Dallas Cowboys championship contenders. "Think about the teams that were in the Super Bowl last year," Acho said during Tuesday's edition of the "Speak" FS1 program. "They had two bona fide receivers. The (Los Angeles Rams) were in the Super Bowl last year. They had themselves a Cooper Kupp. They had themselves an Odell Beckham. Who did they face? The Cincinnati Bengals. Who did the Bengals have? They had themselves a Ja'Marr Chase. They had themselves a Tee Higgins."

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO