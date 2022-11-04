Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars
Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
First Coast News
Jags take down the Raiders 27-20 🏈
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC showdown Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The boys took home the win 27-20, ending a five game losing streak. The Jaguars came into today's game at 2-6, while the Raiders came in at...
Leonard Fournette ‘extremely frustrated’ at being replaced, CBS reports
TAMPA — Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he was unaware of a report during CBS’ broadcast of Sunday’s game agains the Rams indicating that tailback Leonard Fournette was “extremely frustrated” for being held out of a drive late in the first half. Veteran CBS sideline...
Ravens — Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Light Out in Prime Time
The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to shine when the lights come on.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Chiefs are a 9.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson expected to make season debut
The Baltimore Ravens activated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad, and he is expected to make his
NOLA.com
Sean Payton went on the ManningCast during the Saints-Ravens game. Here's what he had to say.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton went on the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning Monday night during the Ravens-Saints game, and he took questions from the two New Orleans natives. The three men kept things light during the fourth-quarter interview, but Eli asked the question that everyone has been asking...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s great to see our team finish’: Jaguars end losing streak with comeback win over Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The streak is over. The Jaguars completed their second-biggest comeback in franchise history, erasing a 17-point deficit to beat the Raiders 27-20 on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. For a team that entered having lost nine consecutive games by a possession or less dating back to last season, Jacksonville finally closed a game out.
FOX Sports
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Game Updates
Live game updates between the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders vs. the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars
Yardbarker
Emmanuel Acho thinks Odell Beckham Jr. could make Cowboys a Super Bowl team
Former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho thinks free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could make the Dallas Cowboys championship contenders. "Think about the teams that were in the Super Bowl last year," Acho said during Tuesday's edition of the "Speak" FS1 program. "They had two bona fide receivers. The (Los Angeles Rams) were in the Super Bowl last year. They had themselves a Cooper Kupp. They had themselves an Odell Beckham. Who did they face? The Cincinnati Bengals. Who did the Bengals have? They had themselves a Ja'Marr Chase. They had themselves a Tee Higgins."
Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday
Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
Comments / 0