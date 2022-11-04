ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNYT

The polls are open. These are some of the races to watch

Election Day is here, and the polls are open. NewsChannel13 will be covering all the big races all day. Voting began in New York at 6 a.m. We spoke with an election chairperson at a polling place in Schenectady who says that by noon almost 300 people had voted at that location.
WASHINGTON STATE
mynbc5.com

New York State Senate District 45 - See election results

NEW YORK — New York State Sen. Daniel Stec is looking to win reelection against his Democratic opponent, Jean Lapper. Stec is looking to win a second term as state senator. He previously served as a state assemblyman for 4 consecutive terms beginning in 2012. Scroll to see live...
NBC New York

New York: What to Expect on Election Night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
mynbc5.com

Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
VERMONT STATE
WNYT

Poll: Just 44% of New Yorkers planned to vote for sure in 2022 election

It’s your civic duty to vote. However, a NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll shows there’s still a lot of people who don’t. In our exclusive poll, we asked 918 registered voters in the state: Do you plan to vote on Election Day?. Only 44% of people told us they...
wamc.org

In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday

Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New Yorkers surveyed about which political party they would support

Our exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll asked 686 likely voters which political party they are most likely to support right now. Most people that we poled said the Democratic Party at 53%. The Republican Party was 39% and there was 4% for both a third-party and not sure.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.

