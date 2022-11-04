Read full article on original website
WNYT
The polls are open. These are some of the races to watch
Election Day is here, and the polls are open. NewsChannel13 will be covering all the big races all day. Voting began in New York at 6 a.m. We spoke with an election chairperson at a polling place in Schenectady who says that by noon almost 300 people had voted at that location.
WNYT
Poll finds New York voters evenly split on Hochul’s job performance
The biggest race in this election is for New York governor. Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul faces off against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. The two candidates both took swings at each other last month in their only debate in a tight governor’s race. We asked 686 likely New York voters:...
mynbc5.com
New York State Senate District 45 - See election results
NEW YORK — New York State Sen. Daniel Stec is looking to win reelection against his Democratic opponent, Jean Lapper. Stec is looking to win a second term as state senator. He previously served as a state assemblyman for 4 consecutive terms beginning in 2012. Scroll to see live...
wutv29.com
Votes in some Washington County towns to be hand counted after machine jamming issue
GRANVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Ballot issues are affecting Washington County polling locations. According to the Washington County Republican Commissioner, Thomas Rogers , we're told that 7 towns worth of ballots are not able to be read by ballot machines. The county, according to Rogers, prints their own ballots, starting...
NBC New York
New York: What to Expect on Election Night
Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
WNYT
Judge rules in favor of Republicans over concerns of Washington County ballot handling
Republicans are praising a ruling from a judge on Tuesday over the handling of ballots in Washington County. They were concerned that a Democratic elections commissioner was transporting emergency ballots in the county, when the law says ballots that can’t be scanned must remain on-site and visible by both parties.
wskg.org
Republicans rally in Broome County ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections
New York’s Republican statewide ticket of candidates stopped in Broome County Sunday for their last rally before Election Day. GOP candidate for governor and Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin made his final pitch to a crowd of a few hundred people in Johnson City. Zeldin reiterated his promise to...
mynbc5.com
Phil Scott wins fourth term as governor, defeats Brenda Siegel
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden,...
Biden stumps for Hochul in New York ahead of ‘most important election in our lifetime’
Biden praised the records of Hochul and congressional Democrats, while painting Zeldin as a threat to progress in the state.
How many people voted early in the Capital Region?
Early voting for the general election coming up on Tuesday officially ended on November 6. The election includes several races in New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Vermont and Massachusetts.
Zeldin on Bills stadium deal on WBEN: "It's important to honor commitments that were made."
Rep Gov nominee Lee Zeldin clarified his remarks about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal that he criticized in a debate two weeks ago. “I have a lot of problems on how Gov Hochul handled the process, but it’s important to honor commitments that are made
WNYT
President Biden to campaign with Governor Hochul
Sunday President Joe Biden is scheduled to campaign with Governor Kathy Hochul here in New York. He plans to attend a rally in Yonkers with Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer and other democrats.
WNYT
Poll: Just 44% of New Yorkers planned to vote for sure in 2022 election
It’s your civic duty to vote. However, a NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll shows there’s still a lot of people who don’t. In our exclusive poll, we asked 918 registered voters in the state: Do you plan to vote on Election Day?. Only 44% of people told us they...
wamc.org
In Albany County, Bethlehem voters to decide whether town should buy 307 farmland acres Tuesday
Voters in the Albany County town of Bethlehem will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve more than 300 acres of farmland and open space in Glenmont and Selkirk. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven says approval of Proposition 2 would allow the town to spend nearly $3 million dollars to purchase 307 acres of land that would then be "protected forever," reserved for agriculture and open space.
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
WNYT
New Yorkers surveyed about which political party they would support
Our exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll asked 686 likely voters which political party they are most likely to support right now. Most people that we poled said the Democratic Party at 53%. The Republican Party was 39% and there was 4% for both a third-party and not sure.
New York Gubernatorial candidates make push three days before election
It's down to the wire with just three days until Election Day, and both candidates for New York governor were out in force Saturday.
MSNBC Host Confronts Kathy Hochul Over NY Crime: 'We Don't Feel Safe'
The New York governor stressed that violent crime rates have fallen in New York City and discussed measures taken to combat rising forms of theft.
