Dorchester County, SC

4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in Mount Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard around shortly before 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Nurses at Charleston's VA Hospital are frustrated over staffing and pay issues

Nurses at Charleston's VA Hospital are frustrated over staffing and pay issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
SC State to close Friday, staff to work remotely

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina State University is closing on Friday due to high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole. All classes for Friday have been canceled. Only essential personnel should report to campus. Everyone else should work remotely. The university will return to a normal schedule on Monday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
CCSO: Hollywood Teen arrested for shooting at homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting into multiple homes in Hollywood. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin (18) was charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Laffitte Trial Day 3

Russell Laffitte back in court on Thursday.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Hanahan seeking input on city's future

Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community. Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community.
HANAHAN, SC
Nicole 10pm update

Nicole 10pm update
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
This week's Everyday Hero is Powder Puff Tough

This week's Everyday Hero is Powder Puff Tough
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Berkeley Animal Center seeking emergency storm fosters

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley Animal Center needs emergency fosters to take in animals during Hurricane Nicole. The shelter is asking volunteers to take in animals from Wednesday through Tuesday. Berkeley Animal Center believes the animals would fare the storm better in homes, as opposed to in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WANDO COLLEGIATE SIGNINGS

Nine Wando student-athletes announce their collegiate choices.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
2 Your Health: Where treatment stands for Alzheimer’s disease

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s. “Alzheimer’s is one of the causes of dementia primarily in the elderly. Many people think of them being...
CHARLESTON, SC

