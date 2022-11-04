Read full article on original website
4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in Mount Pleasant, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard around shortly before 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found...
NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
Nurses at Charleston's VA Hospital are frustrated over staffing and pay issues
SC Works office in North Charleston closed due to water damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works has closed its North Charleston office after suffering water damage overnight. The organization serves as a one-stop-shop offering a variety of services to help employers and job seekers. A representative, Chloe Field, said Wednesday that a sprinkler system malfunctioned overnight, causing damage...
SC State to close Friday, staff to work remotely
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina State University is closing on Friday due to high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole. All classes for Friday have been canceled. Only essential personnel should report to campus. Everyone else should work remotely. The university will return to a normal schedule on Monday.
CCSO: Hollywood Teen arrested for shooting at homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting into multiple homes in Hollywood. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin (18) was charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Laffitte Trial Day 3
Hanahan seeking input on city's future
Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community. Leaders in the city of Hanahan are working on a roadmap for the future based on feedback from those who live and work in the Berkeley County community.
Nicole 10pm update
This week's Everyday Hero is Powder Puff Tough
Berkeley Animal Center seeking emergency storm fosters
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley Animal Center needs emergency fosters to take in animals during Hurricane Nicole. The shelter is asking volunteers to take in animals from Wednesday through Tuesday. Berkeley Animal Center believes the animals would fare the storm better in homes, as opposed to in...
WANDO COLLEGIATE SIGNINGS
2 Your Health: Where treatment stands for Alzheimer’s disease
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s. “Alzheimer’s is one of the causes of dementia primarily in the elderly. Many people think of them being...
