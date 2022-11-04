Read full article on original website
17-year-old reported missing from Cheatham County
Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Cheatham County who has not been seen since last week.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Arrest Warrants Obtained in a Murfreesboro Police Stolen Vehicle Case
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) UPDATE: The Murfreesboro Police Department has made progress in a stolen car case. Police say that tips from the community led to two persons of interest being identified. Econo Lodge is where the theft was reported in mid-October. There, the keys to a 2013 Hyundai Elantra were found...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Nashville on Saturday night. The crash happened at E Due West Avenue. 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was found dead on Sunday morning, according to metro police.
WSMV
Homicide investigation with self-defense claim underway in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. According to police, two men were shot at a home on Sycamore Road around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, near Geodis Park. Dontrell Booker, 49, is dead and the other was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital.
Bounty hunters go to wrong house for man already in custody
A Goodlettsville family was frightened to death after men in tactical gear with flashlights and radios climbed over their back yard fence and banged on the couple's door.
WSMV
Man arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend several times in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend several times inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. Kerry Baker, 44, and his 38-year-old girlfriend were arguing on and off the night prior to...
WSMV
Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive to honor five teenagers in deadly crash
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance will be inviting the public to donate blood in honor of five Cheatham County teenagers who were victims of a deadly crash in October. On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held inside the Pleasant...
WSMV
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
fox17.com
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
WSMV
Fairview man accused of putting murder victim in freezer appears in court
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Fairview man accused of killing a man and putting him in a freezer was in court Monday afternoon. Michael Charles Lee was charged last month with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
Inmate found dead in cell at Rutherford Co. Detention Center
20-year-old inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia was found dead Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
wgnsradio.com
TBI UPDATE: Missing Teenager Safely Located
(MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A 19-year-old woman who was reported under an “Endangered Child Alert” as missing has been located, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday. The original alert was initiated by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in orchestration with the TBI. 5-Days after Michaelle Van...
WKRN
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
abc17news.com
3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
HARTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
