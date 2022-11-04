ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Comments / 0

WSMV

Homicide investigation with self-defense claim underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. According to police, two men were shot at a home on Sycamore Road around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, near Geodis Park. Dontrell Booker, 49, is dead and the other was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fairview man accused of putting murder victim in freezer appears in court

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Fairview man accused of killing a man and putting him in a freezer was in court Monday afternoon. Michael Charles Lee was charged last month with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. Police responded to the Lee family home after being tipped off by a witness that a homicide had occurred.
FAIRVIEW, TN
WSMV

Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI UPDATE: Missing Teenager Safely Located

(MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A 19-year-old woman who was reported under an “Endangered Child Alert” as missing has been located, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday. The original alert was initiated by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in orchestration with the TBI. 5-Days after Michaelle Van...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN
abc17news.com

3 officers assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

HARTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three correctional officers were injured Sunday at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after being assaulted by inmates. Steve Owen, a spokesman for the correctional facility, said two officers were assaulted at about 8 p.m. by inmates who were refusing to comply with orders given to prepare a scheduled head count. A third responding officer was also assaulted.
HARTSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Inmate Dies at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

An inmate found unresponsive in his cell died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, said Chief Deputy Keith Lowery. Detention deputies doing a routine count found inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia unresponsive in his cell, Lowery said. They contacted the center’s on-duty medical staff who assessed him. Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced him deceased.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

