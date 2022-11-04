ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to viral Kirk Cousins video

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday to improve to an impressive 7-1 record on the season. Many Vikings players were extremely excited about the victory following the game, which led to a hilarious video of Kirk Cousins celebrating the win. In a video shared by Vikings cornerback...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change

The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Time for Raiders to move on from QB Derek Carr

They're condemning Carr because the Raiders (2-6) are last in the AFC West and have blown three leads of 17 points or more. One reason why they've crashed is his declining play. Through eight games, Carr's completed 62.3 percent of his passes and posted an 88.5 passer rating. These numbers...
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance

Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Nick Saban’s stubbornness with keeping Bill O’Brien led to Alabama’s offensive demise

Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Now Have Their #1 Option To Replace Matt Canada At Season’s End

Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to not relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties during the team’s Week 9 bye. At this point, it is likely that there won’t be any big coaching staff changes in Pittsburgh until the end of the season. It would be shocking, given the organization’s 15 points per game, if Canada was retained for the 2023 campaign. A complete turnaround would have to happen and with rookie, Kenny Pickett‘s growing pains, the offense is unlikely to be good enough for it to warrant a third season for the current play caller.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Behind The Scenes Steelers’ Players And Coaches Aired Frustrations In Eye-Opening Meetings After Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett has come under increasing fire during his four-game tenure as the signal caller for the back and gold. The fan base was ecstatic when Pickett strolled onto the field at halftime of the New York Jets game and delirious when he led two touchdown drives. The defense ultimately yielded a ten-point lead back to the Jets and his debut was a loss dropping the Steelers to 1-3. But it did not dampen the enthusiasm for the former Pitt Panther quarterback.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Did The Steelers Make A Mistake In The 1st Round? After Travis Etienne’s Third Straight 100-Yard Game, It May Be Time To Ask

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris, a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He broke the team’s rookie rushing yards and receptions record as the Steelers made the playoffs by going 9-7-1. Pittsburgh was heavily criticized for selecting a running back in the first round because in the modern NFL, you just don’t pick running backs that early. But they were not the only team to pick that position in the first round in 2021.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning shares his reaction to Jeff Saturday hire

Peyton Manning’s longtime former teammate Jeff Saturday was hired on Monday as the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts. Saturday has no previous coaching experience in college or the NFL, making his hiring nothing short of shocking. Even Manning admitted the hire left him surprised. “I was surprised;...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Bills have apparent concerns about potential Josh Allen injury

The Buffalo Bills apparently have some concerns about an elbow injury Josh Allen suffered late in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Monday that Allen was dealing with an elbow injury and would likely be limited in practice this week. McDermott did not go into detail about the severity of the injury, stating that the team was waiting for more information after Allen is further evaluated.
Yardbarker

Titans' Derrick Henry shares which running back he thinks is better than him

Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Kawakami: Jimmy Garoppolo must be a 'live 49ers option' for 2023

Here's a topic that will undoubtedly spark some debate among The Faithful. Should the San Francisco 49ers consider bringing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2023? The Athletic's Tim Kawakami believes it has to at least be an option, especially if the team makes a deep playoff run this season with Garoppolo helming the offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen elbow injury explained

Trouble is brewing in paradise. Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury to his throwing arm during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 9 tilt against the New York Jets. The trauma is creating drama, leaving Bills Mafia feeling kaput. The question is, what is the injury and how long will Josh be out?
BUFFALO, NY

