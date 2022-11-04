ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player

The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Adam Silver steps in with Kyrie Irving with Nets star’s future in question

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving as a step toward reconciliation after his suspension for tweeting about an antisemitic film. After giving Kyrie Irving several days to properly apologize for tweeting about an antisemitic film, the Brooklyn Nets suspended the superstar guard on Nov. 3 for five games without pay.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy