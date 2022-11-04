KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cool today with only a few, brief showers throughout the day. High 64. Cloudy Wednesday morning with scattered clouds and sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Warm and windy. High 76. A thin line of showers and thunderstorms are likely between late Thursday morning and mid afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts or a brief tornado. Temperatures will reach into the 70s with strong south wind, and then sharply fall behind the front Thursday evening. Much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s under a sunny sky. Some modest warming for the first half of next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO