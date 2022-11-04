ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Shelter KC in urgent need of Thanksgiving donations and volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has an urgent need for Thanksgiving donations. The Kansas City, Missouri, organization serves meals to the homeless Thanksgiving week, provides food baskets to needy residents and reheatable meals for others. Typically donation boxes are half full. This year, they're nearly empty. "We know...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A cooler Monday is ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cooler Monday is ahead for Kansas City. A few spotty showers arrive Tuesday. Wednesday will be back to mild with highs in the mid-70s. Cold air slams into the region beginning Thursday, with some rain following suit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

'We're going after them': DEA sees 41% spike in fentanyl seizures in Kansas and Missouri

Alarming new numbers from the Drug Enforcement Administration show a sharp increase in the amount of fentanyl being seized in Kansas and Missouri. From last year to this year, the amount of fentanyl recovered in the division covering both states is up by 41%. KMBC 9 talked with the DEA and first responders about the concerning stats and what needs to happen to bring the fentanyl crisis to a close.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Election day will be cloudy with a chance for rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s. A few showers are possible on election day, otherwise cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. More sunshine arrives Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Windy weather will be present on both Wednesday and Thursday with near-record warmth. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon into the evening with a strong cold front.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Mild conditions to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More clouds than sun today with brisk east winds. High 57. Warmer with a cloudy sky on Election Day Tuesday. Slight chance of a brief shower during the day. High 64. Much warmer and windier Wednesday with scattered clouds and sun. South gusts up to 30 mph. High 76. Very windy and warm on Thursday with south gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early evening and overnight. Noticeable blast of cold air behind the front for Friday with sunshine. High only 38 Friday afternoon! Colder air settles in over the weekend with morning lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 30s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A few showers possible on election day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cool today with only a few, brief showers throughout the day. High 64. Cloudy Wednesday morning with scattered clouds and sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Warm and windy. High 76. A thin line of showers and thunderstorms are likely between late Thursday morning and mid afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts or a brief tornado. Temperatures will reach into the 70s with strong south wind, and then sharply fall behind the front Thursday evening. Much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s under a sunny sky. Some modest warming for the first half of next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD officers help save the life of an unresponsive infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says one of its officers saved the life of an infant. Last Thursday, Officer Richard DuChaine's quick actions are being credited with saving the young child. DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, responded to a call for a one-month-old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

COMMUNITY DAY: Caregivers on the Homefront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Caregivers on the Homefront is a personal passion for Founder and Executive Director Shawn Moore. “For me, it’s personal because in 2017 on a day like this in August with bright, sunshiney day, my husband was triggered and it was his first suicide attempt.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Missouri US Senate race enters final campaign push

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt stopped by Grain Valley on a six-city statewide campaign swing just hours before Election Day. His opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, remained near St. Louis on Monday as she was scheduled to visit several absentee voting locations. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Two hurt in wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Dr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured, one seriously, after a wrong-way crash on I-70 near the Truman Sports Complex. Kansas City, Missouri police say a Chevrolet Equinox was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when it approached a Ford van.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy