Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Shelter KC in urgent need of Thanksgiving donations and volunteers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has an urgent need for Thanksgiving donations. The Kansas City, Missouri, organization serves meals to the homeless Thanksgiving week, provides food baskets to needy residents and reheatable meals for others. Typically donation boxes are half full. This year, they're nearly empty. "We know...
KMBC.com
Kansas City group provides free mobile dental care, eye exams at 10 school districts
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a nonprofit charity in Northland giving free dental and eye exams to children who need them, traveling from school to school to provide help. "At elementary schools, you do more crowns and extractions," said Christy May, of LevelUp Kids. On this day, it...
KMBC.com
How much money?! Here's how much you'd actually bring home if you won the $1.9 billion Powerball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is running out. You've got until Monday night to buy a lottery ticket for your chance to win a record Powerball jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner,...
KMBC.com
A cooler Monday is ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cooler Monday is ahead for Kansas City. A few spotty showers arrive Tuesday. Wednesday will be back to mild with highs in the mid-70s. Cold air slams into the region beginning Thursday, with some rain following suit.
KMBC.com
Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
KMBC.com
'We're going after them': DEA sees 41% spike in fentanyl seizures in Kansas and Missouri
Alarming new numbers from the Drug Enforcement Administration show a sharp increase in the amount of fentanyl being seized in Kansas and Missouri. From last year to this year, the amount of fentanyl recovered in the division covering both states is up by 41%. KMBC 9 talked with the DEA and first responders about the concerning stats and what needs to happen to bring the fentanyl crisis to a close.
KMBC.com
Election day will be cloudy with a chance for rain
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s. A few showers are possible on election day, otherwise cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. More sunshine arrives Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Windy weather will be present on both Wednesday and Thursday with near-record warmth. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon into the evening with a strong cold front.
KMBC.com
Mild conditions to start the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More clouds than sun today with brisk east winds. High 57. Warmer with a cloudy sky on Election Day Tuesday. Slight chance of a brief shower during the day. High 64. Much warmer and windier Wednesday with scattered clouds and sun. South gusts up to 30 mph. High 76. Very windy and warm on Thursday with south gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms early evening and overnight. Noticeable blast of cold air behind the front for Friday with sunshine. High only 38 Friday afternoon! Colder air settles in over the weekend with morning lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 30s.
KMBC.com
A few showers possible on election day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cool today with only a few, brief showers throughout the day. High 64. Cloudy Wednesday morning with scattered clouds and sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Warm and windy. High 76. A thin line of showers and thunderstorms are likely between late Thursday morning and mid afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts or a brief tornado. Temperatures will reach into the 70s with strong south wind, and then sharply fall behind the front Thursday evening. Much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s under a sunny sky. Some modest warming for the first half of next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.
KMBC.com
KCPD officers help save the life of an unresponsive infant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says one of its officers saved the life of an infant. Last Thursday, Officer Richard DuChaine's quick actions are being credited with saving the young child. DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, responded to a call for a one-month-old...
KMBC.com
Issues with bent ballots cause problems for a limited number of voters in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Several voters in Wyandotte County, Kansas, reported having issues with their ballot during Tuesday's election. KMBC 9 spoke with Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Mike Abbott about the issue, which he says has been resolved. It’s believed three precincts were affected. No delays in delivering results...
KMBC.com
KCK police looking for endangered 63-year-old last seen in his vintage truck
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is looking for a missing 63-year-old man. Police say Paul Thrasher may be in danger or in need of medical assistance. KCKPD says Thrasher, 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, left home Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, to take a drive...
KMBC.com
COMMUNITY DAY: Caregivers on the Homefront
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Caregivers on the Homefront is a personal passion for Founder and Executive Director Shawn Moore. “For me, it’s personal because in 2017 on a day like this in August with bright, sunshiney day, my husband was triggered and it was his first suicide attempt.”
KMBC.com
Thousands take advantage of early voting ahead of Election Day in Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people have already voted in Jackson County. Lines wrapped around the lower level of Union Station Monday — sometimes making it outside the building. At times, the wait lasted more than an hour. The Kansas City Board of Elections emphasized the wait...
KMBC.com
Missouri US Senate race enters final campaign push
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt stopped by Grain Valley on a six-city statewide campaign swing just hours before Election Day. His opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, remained near St. Louis on Monday as she was scheduled to visit several absentee voting locations. The...
KMBC.com
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
KMBC.com
Multiple people taken to hospitals after early morning wreck on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a large wreck on I-435 Monday morning. That crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-435 near Holmes Road — part of the busy Kansas City-to-Johnson-County morning commute. Several vehicles were involved in...
KMBC.com
'It hurts, it really does': Community remembers 17-year-old killed in Halloween shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The community gathered for a candlelight vigil, paying tribute to Katron Harris on Sunday night at the New Story Church. The 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday. Police say six other teens were also hurt but survived.
KMBC.com
Two hurt in wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Dr.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured, one seriously, after a wrong-way crash on I-70 near the Truman Sports Complex. Kansas City, Missouri police say a Chevrolet Equinox was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when it approached a Ford van.
