WKTV

2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

DMV Issues major part in Oneida County clerk race

Utica, N.Y.-- The closure of the Rome DMV in may due to staffing issues caused headaches for many Oneida County residents. The candidates for Oneida County clerk have differing opinions on how to ensure the office stays up and running. Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren feels that increasing staffing is the answer.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County to waive exam for correctional officers

Oneida County has received approval to participate in a pilot program that will waive the civil service exam requirement for hiring correctional officers. Online questionnaire will replace civil service exam requirement for CO applicants in Oneida County. Oneida County is in dire need of corrections officers and will be waiving...
wwnytv.com

Contractor accused of defrauding clients

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown contractor is accused of not doing work he was paid for. State police say they arrested 34-year-old Cameron Hasner on a warrant issued after a 21-count indictment. He’s accused of defrauding several people in Jefferson and other counties by paying for goods and...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'

More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
WKTV

Narrow margin separates Conole, Williams in NY-22 race

The race for the 22nd Congressional District seat was neck and neck early Wednesday morning after delayed results from Oneida County. With 72% of districts officially reporting, Republican Brandon Williams held a narrow lead over Democrat Francis Conole, 49% to 48%, according to the New York State Board of Elections.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at Kemble Park to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate who founded the local Hoops and Dreams program. A ceremony was held Monday to dub “The Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park” which now display his...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga County voter turnout so far

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So far, a total of 82,742 votes have been processed on Election Day, as of 4 p.m. according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. The BOE says from 2-3 p.m., 7,668 votes have been processed and 9,266 have been processed from 3-4 p.m. Absentee ballots are what New York […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Herkimer senior receives reward and recognition

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A senior at the Herkimer Central School District, Josh Leskovar was not only named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program but also won the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award. “This is just the beginning of the award season when...
HERKIMER, NY
nyspnews.com

Search for missing kayaker ends

Update: Mr. Mayock was located and recovered from the lake on November 7, 2022. The New York State Police thanks the public who reached out with tips and information. NYSP also thanks the Richfield Springs Fire Department for the use of their watercraft and ALL of the agencies that assisted in the search efforts.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

Taberg woman charged with DWI after crash investigation

VERONA, N.Y.-- An investigation into a one-car crash in September has led to the arrest of a Taberg woman who is now charged with driving while intoxicated with children in the car. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Sept. 11 on Sand Hill Road in...
VERONA, NY
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

