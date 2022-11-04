IOWA CITY — Payton Sandfort spent a week trying to convince his brother, Pryce, that Iowa was the place to continue his basketball career. “I was texting him, calling him, telling him he had to come here," the Hawkeye sophomore said. “The coaches were asking me, ‘What are you hearing?’ I was his host on his official visit, but I couldn’t tell them anything because he wasn’t telling me anything."

