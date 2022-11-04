Read full article on original website
Sandfort welcomes brother to Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — Payton Sandfort spent a week trying to convince his brother, Pryce, that Iowa was the place to continue his basketball career. “I was texting him, calling him, telling him he had to come here," the Hawkeye sophomore said. “The coaches were asking me, ‘What are you hearing?’ I was his host on his official visit, but I couldn’t tell them anything because he wasn’t telling me anything."
Veteran Hawkeyes welcome additional depth
A new season for the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team opens with familiar opponents. Southern University and Evansville, two teams the Hawkeyes hosted in nonconference games last season, visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena this week. Iowa hosts Southern at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday as the second game of a season-opening...
Hawkeyes' Perkins at the point? He's willing
IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery has no shortage of options at point guard as his 13th season as the Iowa basketball coach tips off. Tony Perkins inserted himself into the conversation with his play during an exhibition win over Truman State last week and will likely be among Hawkeyes working at the point in Monday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Bethune-Cookman at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Voters elect Cunningham Haan as the new Scott County Attorney
Republican candidate Kelly Cunningham Haan won the 2022 Scott County Attorney’s race, defeating Democratic candidate Caleb Copley to replace Mike Walton as he retires from a 15-year tenure as the county’s top prosecutor. According to the Scott County Auditor's Office, Cunningham Haan garnered 33,162 total votes, while Copley...
