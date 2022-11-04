Just BE Kitchen to Join Holidaily Brewing Co.’s Newest Outpost

Just BE Kitchen will come to Holidaily Brewing Co. ’s newest outpost in Greenwood Village ( 5370 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Suite 107 ) before the year ends.

While the Denver Post recently reported that Just BE would debut at the brewery on November 1, an employee at Just BE Kitchen’s maiden location (2364 15th St, Denver, CO 80202) says delays have halted the opening of its DTC store. The opening is slated for winter.

Jennifer Peters’ Just BE Kitchen “specializes in healthful food that adheres to a variety of dietary restrictions, from gluten and soy allergies to Whole 30 and paleo diets.”

Similarly, Karen Hertz’s Holidaily is a company dedicated to creating excellent-tasting gluten-free beer.

Hertz is a craft beer enthusiast and lover of living life to the fullest. She conceived Holidaily after bravely surviving melanoma and thyroid cancer in her early 30s. This led to a treatment plan including a gluten-free diet…and after some rigorous research and taste testing, her brewery was born.

Hertz told DP , “Our mission has always been about getting great-tasting, gluten-free beer to as many people as possible…Just BE Kitchen is a great partner for us because they’re another woman-owned company living out a similar mission but in the food scene.”

This will be Just BE Kitchen’s second location after debuting in 2017. In 2020, the establishment was featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The menu boasts a Bone Broth Bar as well as items like vegetable curry, potato leek soup, pork green chili, and a slew of other delicious breakfast, dinner, and lunch options all clearly & thoroughly coded to be diet-inclusive and compliant.

It’s currently unclear if the Just BE menu at Holidaily Brewing Co. will undergo alterations. What Now Denver is awaiting information from Founder Jennifer Peters.

