Colorado State

Florida-Based Capital Tacos to Come West, Land in Colorado

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 3 days ago
Capital Tacos — the Tampa-founded Tex-Mex restaurant — will soon come to Colorado , according to Co-Franchisee Jason Scoby . The stores will begin opening in early 2023 .

In addition to its three Colorado locations, Capital Tacos will land in nine other states during its first franchise endeavor made outside the Southeast.

Regarding their Colorado franchises, Jason Scoby told What Now Denver that he and his daughter Marilyn are “considering and shopping for second-generation restaurant locations in the North Denver area, but haven’t finalized anything yet.”

A Navy veteran with experience in industrial plant operations and management, Jason was looking for a way to combine his business background with his daughter’s extensive culinary training and experience.

It wasn’t long before the Scobys landed on the Capital Tacos franchise, calling it “a restaurant concept dedicated to true innovation and serving uniquely delicious food.”

Capital Tacos Co-Founder Josh Luger told 9 News , “…Our brand is nationally-ranked and very well-suited to travel, and we’ll always get behind the right franchise partners whose qualifications, background, and values match those that the brand is looking for, wherever their market may be.”

He continued, “The Scobys — and Colorado — fit the bill perfectly.”



