Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Have 'Significant Concerns' About Nets PG
The Los Angeles Lakers were perceived to be a potential landing spot point guard Kyrie Irving if he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets, but that no longer appears to be the case. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Monday that the Lakers have "significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long." Irving is serving a suspension of at least five games for promoting an antisemitic film on social media.
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension
Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
Jaylen Brown Expects Kyrie Irving's Suspension from Nets to Be Appealed by NBPA
Boston Celtics star and National Basketball Players' Association vice president Jaylen Brown weighed in on the Brooklyn Nets' suspension of point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film and refusal to disavow antisemitism afterward. Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe on Monday (h/t Greg Dudek...
NBA Trades Fans Should Already Be Dreaming About
The actual NBA trade market may not heat up for a minute. Teams often wait until the quarter-mark of the campaign before running their self-assessments in hopes of avoiding any small-sample-size trickery. Not to mention players who inked pacts in the summer won't become trade-eligible until mid-December at the earliest, so full decks aren't available for roster-reshuffling that takes place before then.
Report: Kyrie Irving Had 'Productive and Understanding' Meeting with Adam Silver
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a "productive and understanding visit" with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Irving was suspended by his team for a minimum of five games after sharing an antisemitic film on social media and failing to...
Chris Paul Ruled Out for Suns vs. 76ers After Suffering Heel Injury
The Phoenix Suns announced point guard Chris Paul was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with right heel soreness. Paul reportedly dealt with a quad injury during the Suns' second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 NBA playoffs, though the star guard refused to discuss the issue, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears. Phoenix lost the series in seven games.
NBA Views Mexico City as Potential Site for Expansion Team amid G League Experiment
The Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico made their G League debut on Sunday, and the team reportedly could play a major role in the NBA's plans of future expansion. According to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, the league confirmed that Mexico City is being eyed as a site for a possible expansion team "if all goes well" with the Captaines, who defeated the Rio Grande Vipers 120-84 on Sunday night in front of 7,391 fans at Arena CDMX.
Is It Time for the Brooklyn Nets to Blow It Up?
The Brooklyn Nets have had a tumultuous 2022. From trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons in February, Kevin Durant's trade demand in late June and, most recently, the firing of coach Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving's suspension—it's been quite the downward spiral for a team that was a Durant toe away from an Eastern Conference Finals berth in 2021.
Joel Embiid Drops 33, Praised for 'Best' Performance of Season in 76ers' Win vs. Suns
Welcome back, Joel Embiid. The free-throw line missed you. Embiid shot 16-of-16 from the charity stripe and led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 as the big man returned after missing the previous three contests with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Ime Udoka Reportedly Forfeited Half of $4M Salary As Part of Celtics Suspension
Ime Udoka was required to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of the season-long suspension issued by the Boston Celtics, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Celtics banned Udoka for violating team policies, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and used crude language toward the woman.
Former Lakers Center Dwight Howard Agrees to Contract with Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
Dwight Howard is on the move again. The big man announced he will play overseas for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. Howard, 36, was one of many Los Angeles Lakers to have a tough 2021-22 season. After winning a title with the team in the 2019-20 campaign, Howard spent a season as Joel Embiid's backup in Philadelphia before returning to the Lakers.
Report: Suns' Cam Johnson Could Return in 1-2 Months After Surgery on Knee Injury
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson is reportedly expected to miss one to two months with a knee injury. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the timeline was determined after Johnson underwent a procedure to remove part of his meniscus Tuesday. Johnson tore the meniscus in his right knee against the Portland...
Windhorst: No Plans for Jae Crowder to Return to Suns Despite Cam Johnson Injury
The Phoenix Suns are suddenly very thin on the wing after Cameron Johnson underwent surgery Tuesday to remove part of the meniscus in his right knee, an injury that could keep him out for up to two months, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. That doesn't mean Jae Crowder will be returning...
Ben Simmons Says 76ers Didn't Have His Back and Doc Rivers Tried to 'F--k with Me'
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons addressed the unraveling of his Philadelphia 76ers tenure and didn't hold back with his criticism of former Sixers teammates or head coach Doc Rivers. Simmons shouldered a lot of blame for Philly's exit in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals. Joel Embiid cited his pass to...
Yankees Rumors: Japanese Star Masataka Yoshida Interests NY If Posted for Free Agency
The New York Yankees are likely to enter the race for Japanese star Masataka Yoshida if he's posted by the Orix Buffaloes, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Yoshida had 21 home runs, 88 RBI and a .335/.447/.561 slash line in 119 games this season. Buffaloes general manager Junichi Fukura...
