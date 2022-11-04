ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Have 'Significant Concerns' About Nets PG

The Los Angeles Lakers were perceived to be a potential landing spot point guard Kyrie Irving if he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets, but that no longer appears to be the case. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Monday that the Lakers have "significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long." Irving is serving a suspension of at least five games for promoting an antisemitic film on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension

Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
Bleacher Report

Jaylen Brown Expects Kyrie Irving's Suspension from Nets to Be Appealed by NBPA

Boston Celtics star and National Basketball Players' Association vice president Jaylen Brown weighed in on the Brooklyn Nets' suspension of point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film and refusal to disavow antisemitism afterward. Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe on Monday (h/t Greg Dudek...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trades Fans Should Already Be Dreaming About

The actual NBA trade market may not heat up for a minute. Teams often wait until the quarter-mark of the campaign before running their self-assessments in hopes of avoiding any small-sample-size trickery. Not to mention players who inked pacts in the summer won't become trade-eligible until mid-December at the earliest, so full decks aren't available for roster-reshuffling that takes place before then.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Chris Paul Ruled Out for Suns vs. 76ers After Suffering Heel Injury

The Phoenix Suns announced point guard Chris Paul was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with right heel soreness. Paul reportedly dealt with a quad injury during the Suns' second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 NBA playoffs, though the star guard refused to discuss the issue, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears. Phoenix lost the series in seven games.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Views Mexico City as Potential Site for Expansion Team amid G League Experiment

The Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico made their G League debut on Sunday, and the team reportedly could play a major role in the NBA's plans of future expansion. According to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, the league confirmed that Mexico City is being eyed as a site for a possible expansion team "if all goes well" with the Captaines, who defeated the Rio Grande Vipers 120-84 on Sunday night in front of 7,391 fans at Arena CDMX.
Bleacher Report

Is It Time for the Brooklyn Nets to Blow It Up?

The Brooklyn Nets have had a tumultuous 2022. From trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons in February, Kevin Durant's trade demand in late June and, most recently, the firing of coach Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving's suspension—it's been quite the downward spiral for a team that was a Durant toe away from an Eastern Conference Finals berth in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Joel Embiid Drops 33, Praised for 'Best' Performance of Season in 76ers' Win vs. Suns

Welcome back, Joel Embiid. The free-throw line missed you. Embiid shot 16-of-16 from the charity stripe and led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 as the big man returned after missing the previous three contests with a non-COVID-19 illness.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Ime Udoka Reportedly Forfeited Half of $4M Salary As Part of Celtics Suspension

Ime Udoka was required to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of the season-long suspension issued by the Boston Celtics, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Celtics banned Udoka for violating team policies, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and used crude language toward the woman.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy