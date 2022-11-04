'That's part of my job': Stanley addresses tough decisions during presidency

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. released an email stating his last day as president will be this Friday. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Teresa Woodruff will step in as interim president on Nov. 5. "Thanks to the commitment of our dedicated community of students, faculty, academic staff, support staff and alums, we safely navigated through the COVID‑19 pandemic, grew enrollment in a difficult environment, rose in national and international rankings, set fundraising records and developed three strategic plans that will serve as blueprints for the future," Stanley said in the email. "And together, we put the goal of having a safe, welcoming, diverse and inclusive campus foremost, creating a firm foundation for continued excellence at MSU.﻿"Stanley wrote that he is confident in Woodruff's work and will be available to her and university leaders in the transition to MSU's next president.﻿"Thank you, students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and friends, for the opportunity to be your president," Stanley wrote in the email. "The positive impact that MSU has on our region, state, country and the entire world is truly remarkable, and you have my deepest admiration for the work you do every day to make that happen."﻿

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO