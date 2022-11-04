ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That's part of my job': Stanley addresses tough decisions during presidency

By Morgan Womack
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. answers a question during an interview with The State News on Nov. 3, 2022.

Meet the candidates: East Lansing school board hopefuls address top issues

As school boards become the battleground where some of America's most contentious issues are playing out, more people without a background in politics are deciding to run for positions of influence over public schools. In East Lansing there are ten candidates for school board on the ballot this November. The State News sent each candidate the same questionnaire and eight candidates responded. Steven J. Davis and Tyler Allan Smith did not respond. Here are their answers to questions on a variety of issues ranging from COVID-19 recovery to LGBTQ representation. Tell us a little bit about yourself. What's your background? Do you...
EAST LANSING, MI
East Lansing residents and out-of-state MSU students face absentee voting challenges

East Lansing residents and out-of-state Michigan State University students say they haven't received their absentee ballots months after requesting them.Political science sophomore and first-time voter Jeanette Dompreh is not registered to vote in Michigan so she requested an absentee ballot from her hometown - Beverly, Ill.That was a month ago and Dompreh's ballot hasn't arrived yet. "I'm not sure what I'm gonna do honestly﻿," Dompreh said. "I'm just worried that it's not gonna get here in time ... I don't want to miss out on (the election) just because I didn't get the ballot in time." Dompreh said the process...
EAST LANSING, MI
Stanley says long-term interference, dysfunctional MSU board was cause of his departure

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. has been at odds with the Board of Trustees for months. Prior to his resignation on Oct. 13, he received a request from the board to renegotiate a new contract, which he called "a surprise.""I felt the work at the university was going extraordinarily well," Stanley said. "I still had work to do for the university." Aside from brief comments to the Faculty Senate and limited opportunities to share information with the MSU community, Stanley hasn't been able to weigh in on the turmoil in depth. In an exclusive interview with The State News, Stanley revealed...
EAST LANSING, MI
The 1909: MSU's interim president, Board of Trustees candidates, congressional race updates

Host Lily Guiney and campus administration reporter Vivian Barrett discuss who's on the ballot for the Board of Trustees and why this race is essential specifically for MSU students. Guiney then gives an update on the state's congressional race.This week on The 1909:"The 1909" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost: Lily GuineyGuest: Vivian BarrettEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone and Kari Eickholdt
'It's On Us': MSU's week of action on stalking prevention education, community awareness

"It's On Us" Week of Action will be held from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 to activate the community's awareness and prevention education programs on stalking.The Obama administration initiated "It's On Us" to open the conversation to take a stand against sexual violence on campus communities in 2014. At MSU, the week was a student-led initiative through various registered student organizations and coordinated by the Prevention Outreach and Education Department, or POE. "This week is an opportunity to double down on our commitment and put action into place that will mobilize our community around stalking and gender-based violence awareness," POR peer...
EAST LANSING, MI
Academic Governance members call O'Keefe's comments a 'a threat and danger' to the university

In a statement released to the MSU community on Thursday, Academic Governance members called trustee Pat O'Keefe's Oct. 28 comments "a threat and danger to the operations of this university." The letter said students, faculty and staff stated disbelief, incredulity and trauma in response to O'Keefe's remarks.In his personal comments on Oct. 28, O'Keefe passionately condemned the state of Title IX at MSU, telling the Faculty Senate he was "tired of reading about the sexual transgressions of the faculty, which are like reading '50 Shades of Grey' and are as long as 'Gone with the Wind.'" The statement said the...
East Lansing police oversight commission looks to better understand its role

The East Lansing Police Independent Oversight Commission held a community input series at a meeting Wednesday. The commission took comments about their scope, role and duties, with the goal of increasing the East Lansing Police Department's accountability and strengthening the community's trust in the police.The commission asked the public questions related to accountability, transparency, community and trust. ﻿Participants in the input series did not provide a full name.One community member said the commission ought to have a clear﻿ and defined set of powers."As this is a relatively new body that only was formed last year, (there needs to be) a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU students head to the polls, evaluate candidates on Election Day

Students made their way into Brody Hall on Tuesday morning to begin casting their ballots in one of the most critical midterm elections in decades.Various groups on campus have been working since the start of the semester to help turn out greater numbers of students at the polls. Brody Hall was also the site of early voting, and students were able to register with the East Lansing City Clerk's Office on campus. Biochemistry freshman Aaron Jafri, who decided to utilize the early voting system for his first election as an eligible voter, said that he was satisfied with the candidates available...
EAST LANSING, MI
Column: Michigan State's win in Champaign is one of the most important of Tucker's tenure

Last Saturday afternoon Michigan State upset No. 14 Illinois on the road and improved to 4-5 this season. Upsets happen all the time in college football, even on the road. Head Coach Mel Tucker already has multiple under his belt in his time at Michigan State. Viewing things one game at a time, the Spartans' 23-15 win against the No. 14 Fighting Illini over the weekend was a good win but nothing spectacular. It certainly wasn't the best team Tucker has beaten in his time at Michigan State. But in college football situational context matters. And the situation has been pretty bleak for...
EAST LANSING, MI
In-person voting in East Lansing high, but not same as pre-pandemic elections

Poll workers and observers across East Lansing say that in-person voter turnout was higher than expected, but still hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels.﻿Felix De Simone, an organizer with the nonpartisan group New Voters Project, spent his day outside of East Lansing polling locations, encouraging pedestrians to vote. He was surprised by the high turnout, especially among young voters."Honestly, I was expecting a lot more apathy. I'm really happy that so many people have actually intended to make their voices heard," De Simone said.Poll workers at East Lansing precincts confirmed his observation. They said that in-person turnout has surprised them, but...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU student voters share thoughts, feelings ahead of Tuesday's elections

Early voting numbers for the 2022 midterm elections have surpassed those of 2018, hinting at record breaking turnoutJournalism sophomore Michael Soverinsky turned in one of those ballots. He said his decision to vote early was a matter of proactivity."I decided to vote early to voice my vote and get it out of the way," Soverinsky said.Soverinsky believes reproductive rights are the main reason he wanted to vote, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June."I think one of the reasons why I actually wanted to vote is Proposal 3 - to protect abortion rights," Soverinksy said. "Even though I'm...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU students take advantage of same-day registration, voting

As election day moves forward, Michigan State students fill Brody Square to register and reregister to vote on campus. On-campus polling locations saw a steady stream of voters throughout the early afternoon.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that college students could register to vote on their college campuses, using their student housing addresses, in 2019. Hundreds of MSU students have taken advantage of this opportunity and are voting at one of four on-campus polling locations.Sophomore Emma Mehan voted for the August primaries in her hometown and joined the line in Brody to reregister with her temporary address to be...
EAST LANSING, MI
From The State News Archives: Moments from MSU's presidential history

The State News took a look back at its previous reporting on past university presidents. From our archives, read more about influential moments from these MSU leaders' tenures.Kenyon L. Butterfield (1924-1928)﻿Time out for Turkey: 1925MSU's first president mentioned in the oldest available archives of The State News is Kenyon Leech Butterfield, who became president of the university in 1924. Butterfield, the university's tenth president, was responsible for establishing a Thanksgiving break, according to a Nov. 24, 1925 issue of the Michigan State News. ﻿"'Time out for turkey' has been granted to Michigan State college students for the first time in...
EAST LANSING, MI
Discussing drinking data: What do MSU's alcohol habits look like compared to other universities?

The National College Health Assessment Survey, or NCHA, is a major survey that attempts to assess the amount and consequences of alcohol use. MSU is one of the many universities that administer the survey each year.MSU's 2022 results show that about 80% of MSU students drink or have drank in the past.Biomedical engineering sophomore Madeline Baker sees herself as part of the 20% of MSU students who don't drink. "I do think it's a part of the culture here, but I've never felt pressured to," Baker said. Experience architecture sophomore Megan Gleason also said that she doesn't feel particularly pressured...
LA attorney releases statement accusing Michigan player of starting tunnel fight

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Dave Diamond, an attorney representing one of the eight suspended Michigan State football players, alleged that a Michigan player started the fight in the tunnel following the rivalry game on Oct. 29. "We have learned that the UM player started the altercation," Diamond said in the press release. "Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch."The player being represented by Diamond wishes to remain unnamed, he confirmed to The State News. The investigation is still ongoing. None of the claims made by Diamond are currently verifiable. "Given the history of this...
EAST LANSING, MI
MSU students form 'Taylor Swift Club,' bonding over shared love for her music

At 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, the executive board of the newly created Taylor Swift Club gathered in a Case Hall floor lounge with 12 Capri Suns, 14 bags of chips and the intention of staying awake until 12 a.m. for the release of Swift's newest album, "Midnights."They were soon joined by nearly 50 other people who shared the same love for Swift."We kind of threw this together last minute because I decided my e-board probably 24 hours before we did this," hospitality freshman and club president Liz Brey said. "But I mean, having people actually show up was just like, surreal."Landscape...
EAST LANSING, MI
Stanley tells MSU community his last day is Friday

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. released an email stating his last day as president will be this Friday. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Teresa Woodruff will step in as interim president on Nov. 5. "Thanks to the commitment of our dedicated community of students, faculty, academic staff, support staff and alums, we safely navigated through the COVID‑19 pandemic, grew enrollment in a difficult environment, rose in national and international rankings, set fundraising records and developed three strategic plans that will serve as blueprints for the future," Stanley said in the email. "And together, we put the goal of having a safe, welcoming, diverse and inclusive campus foremost, creating a firm foundation for continued excellence at MSU.﻿"Stanley wrote that he is confident in Woodruff's work and will be available to her and university leaders in the transition to MSU's next president.﻿"Thank you, students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and friends, for the opportunity to be your president," Stanley wrote in the email. "The positive impact that MSU has on our region, state, country and the entire world is truly remarkable, and you have my deepest admiration for the work you do every day to make that happen."﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
FINAL: Michigan State comfortably beats Northern Arizona 73-55 in season opener

During the first game of the season, Michigan State took care of business against Northern Arizona, cruising to a 73-55 victory. Graduate senior forward Joey Hauser led the Spartans in points and rebounds, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The bench looked much improved in the first half with the addition of sophomore guard Jaden Akins, who missed last week's exhibition game while still recovering from a surgery. In the first half alone, the bench accounted for half of Michigan State's points. After a mediocre showing against Grand Valley State on the glass, Michigan State rebounded well against the visitors. The Spartans...
Michiganders uneasy about economy in new MSU-conducted poll

New polling from Michigan State University reveals Michiganders feel uneasy about the state of the economy, in addition to their economic prospects going forward. The poll was conducted as a part of the most recent State of the State Survey, which has been conducted by the MSU College of Social Science's Office for Survey Research and Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, or IPPSR, since 1994.Economic data, observations about Michigan's current political landscape and polling on support for reproductive rights were also measured. Forty-three percent of polling respondents said their financial position was worse off than a year ago....
MICHIGAN STATE
A week from Election Day, Liz Cheney comes to East Lansing to stump for Slotkin

U.S Rep. Liz Cheney and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin both admitted onstage at East Lansing High School Tuesday night that two years ago, doing a joint campaign event would have seemed ridiculous.A public figure like Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, to travel across the country to campaign for Slotkin, a liberal, pro-choice congresswoman running against a conservative military veteran, turned the heads of many Michigan voters this week. Approximately 600 people crowded into the gym at ELHS for what Slotkin's campaign called an "evening of bipartisanship."Both representatives said that in spite of their differences,...
EAST LANSING, MI
