OHSAA football Division III regional semifinal preview: Holy Name rides the Wave vs. Mansfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holy Name is used to this stage. Senior quarterback Jayvon Williams and running back Kriztion Sanchez led the charge each of the last two years during Green Wave runs to the regional finals. They are one game away from a third straight appearance in the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 football title game, but must first get past Mansfield Senior.
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?

We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
Beware of Bulldogs with Stow’s size, depth and point guard play: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.
Guardians 3B José Ramírez to undergo surgery on right thumb Wednesday in Dayton

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians third baseman José Ramírez will have surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb Wednesday in Dayton, the team announced. Ramírez will be sidelined 6-8 weeks while he recovers from the procedure, but it should not limit his availability once spring training gets underway. It does, however, likely rule him out for the 2022 World Baseball Classic, where he had intended to compete for his native Dominican Republic in March.
Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners

Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!. We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th. All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday. Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s. This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet. Banquet details are below. Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.
Northeast Lakes All-District football 2022: Cleveland Heights’ Darreon Fair, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon lead honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Heights senior quarterback Darreon Fair and St. Edward edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon are among the offensive and defensive players of the year for the Northeast Lakes District. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its selections for all-district teams Monday for all seven OHSAA football divisions.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

Are you looking for a great cheesesteak? Are you in Ohio?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should visit these local businesses. If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should visit this local joint. They claim to be the "boss of the cheesesteaks," and when you try one of their sandwiches, you'll be inclined to agree. Check out the original cheesesteak, which has ribeye steak, grilled onions, Capo sauce, and white American cheese. Customers also enjoy their Best of Both Worlds sandwich, which has both ribeye steak and chicken, grilled onions, and white American cheese. Mushroom fans will enjoy the mushroom steak, and if a pizza-inspired cheesesteak sounds good to you, check out the pizza steak, which has steak and grilled onions, plus house marinara sauce, provolone, and garlic butter.
Cleveland Cavaliers on wrong end of two critical, officiating blunders in final minutes of Monday’s loss vs. Clippers, NBA says

LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers left Crypto.com Arena late Monday night miffed following a fourth-quarter collapse that cost them a ninth straight win. They were not only upset with themselves but also the three-person officiating crew. Turns out, their anger was warranted. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute...
