Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
OHSAA football Division II regional semifinal preview: Avon, Olmsted Falls can set off more fireworks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It took a school-record five touchdown receptions by Avon senior Ethan Holbrook to lift the Eagles in their 63-42 win at Olmsted Falls that ultimately decided the Southwestern Conference championship. Since Week 7 of the regular season, few high school football teams have been able to...
OHSAA football Division III regional semifinal preview: Holy Name rides the Wave vs. Mansfield
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Holy Name is used to this stage. Senior quarterback Jayvon Williams and running back Kriztion Sanchez led the charge each of the last two years during Green Wave runs to the regional finals. They are one game away from a third straight appearance in the OHSAA Division III, Region 10 football title game, but must first get past Mansfield Senior.
Copley routs Bay, 7-1, for spot in OHSAA Division II girls soccer state final
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Senior Emma Stransky scored four goals and had an assist as Copley advanced to the OHSAA Division II girls soccer state final - its first in program history - with a 7-1 win Tuesday against Bay in a state semifinal match at Bedford High School. Copley (20-0-1)...
OHSAA boys state soccer preview: St. Ignatius title-bound again in Division I?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - St. Ignatius’ soccer dynasty is two wins away from adding another state championship to its trophy case. The Wildcats have won 11 titles since breaking through in 2004, with last year’s 2-1 overtime victory against Centerville being the most recent in a string of three straight.
Strongsville girls soccer returns to Division I state final with 3-0 victory over Magnificat
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – After a resounding 3-0 Division I state semifinal win over Magnificat on Tuesday, first-year head coach Chloe Fadenholz has Strongsville’s girls soccer team one win from winning it’s second state championship in three seasons. “It’s a phenomenal feeling. Words don’t necessarily explain how proud...
Local school responds after coaches, fans go after refs during soccer match
A local high school is speaking out after an ugly incident caught on tape at the end of a girls' soccer game.
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?
We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Week 12 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 12 performances during the OHSAA regional football quarterfinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Nick Armbrust, Cuyahoga Heights: A sophomore cornerback and receiver, Armbrust had...
Beware of Bulldogs with Stow’s size, depth and point guard play: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.
Larry Csonka recalls NE Ohio upbringing in fascinating new book, ‘Head On’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Larry Csonka had many roads to take in life. The one he usually took was pretty direct: Head down, find the hole, run through. There were other ones, though, including the dirt road he lived near growing up in Stow. “I grew up in between two,...
Guardians 3B José Ramírez to undergo surgery on right thumb Wednesday in Dayton
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians third baseman José Ramírez will have surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb Wednesday in Dayton, the team announced. Ramírez will be sidelined 6-8 weeks while he recovers from the procedure, but it should not limit his availability once spring training gets underway. It does, however, likely rule him out for the 2022 World Baseball Classic, where he had intended to compete for his native Dominican Republic in March.
whbc.com
Meet the 2022 WHBC All Stark County Award Winners
Congratulations on another great year of high school football Stark County!. We are happy to salute the best of the best at our 78th Annual High School Football Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 17th. All 19 of Stark County’s High School Football Coaches gathered to select the team on Sunday. Below are the All County Offense, All County Defense and the Individual Team MVP’s. This year’s Stark County Player of the Year, the Stark County Coach of the Year, the Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award winner and the Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award winner will be revealed at our banquet. Banquet details are below. Tickets can be purchased at the WHBC Studios at 550 Market Avenue, South in Downtown Canton.
Northeast Lakes All-District football 2022: Cleveland Heights’ Darreon Fair, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon lead honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Heights senior quarterback Darreon Fair and St. Edward edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon are among the offensive and defensive players of the year for the Northeast Lakes District. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its selections for all-district teams Monday for all seven OHSAA football divisions.
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
Are you looking for a great cheesesteak? Are you in Ohio?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should visit these local businesses. If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should visit this local joint. They claim to be the "boss of the cheesesteaks," and when you try one of their sandwiches, you'll be inclined to agree. Check out the original cheesesteak, which has ribeye steak, grilled onions, Capo sauce, and white American cheese. Customers also enjoy their Best of Both Worlds sandwich, which has both ribeye steak and chicken, grilled onions, and white American cheese. Mushroom fans will enjoy the mushroom steak, and if a pizza-inspired cheesesteak sounds good to you, check out the pizza steak, which has steak and grilled onions, plus house marinara sauce, provolone, and garlic butter.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author Higgins to give talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins will discuss her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland,” at Elyria West River Library on Thursday, Nov. 10. Higgins’ presentation – which is free - will be at 6 p.m. Her book covers scores of restaurants – their history,...
Cleveland Cavaliers on wrong end of two critical, officiating blunders in final minutes of Monday’s loss vs. Clippers, NBA says
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers left Crypto.com Arena late Monday night miffed following a fourth-quarter collapse that cost them a ninth straight win. They were not only upset with themselves but also the three-person officiating crew. Turns out, their anger was warranted. According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute...
Will Issue 5 pass? Here’s the results so far
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
Sunny condition continue: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Mild conditions will continue throughout the area for a bit longer, but colder weather is on its way. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Wednesday calls for highs around 62 with clear skies and light breezes throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s. Thursday will also be sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0