LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
'I'm not spending my Celtics money' says Boston superstar Jayson Tatum
Fans of Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum may not know the St. Louis native has struggled to make ends meet in his past, even living under the threat of eviction at one point when his home was at risk of a bank foreclosure. So, with that in mind, it should probably come as no surprise that Tatum is not especially big on spending the money he earns from the Celtics.
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."
An NBA executive suggests LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining.
Ben Simmons Trade to Spurs? How Coach Gregg Popovich Could Fix Everything
If traded, what does Ben Simmons - a three-time All-Star trying to recapture his form, give Pop’s Spurs?
Nets owner Joe Tsai is reportedly being urged by ‘strong voices’ to stop Ime Udoka hiring
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is being urged by “strong voices” to stop the team’s hiring of Ime Udoka, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. The Boston Celtics have suspended Udoka for the season.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Steve Nash could get opportunity with another NBA team?
After getting fired by the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash may be finding himself some ten hours south. Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford told reporters over the weekend that he has invited Nash to hang out around the Hornets. Clifford added that he hopes Nash can “spend a few days with us and kind of watch and give me his thoughts on things,” per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension
Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
Bleacher Report
It's Time for the Nets to Trade Kevin Durant in the Wake of Latest NBA Rumors
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant could soon be a trade target once again. This time, the Nets should be prepared to flip the switch on a deal. Brooklyn wasn't willing to make a trade when Durant requested one during the offseason. Instead, the Nets convinced the 34-year-old to suit up for another run alongside Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. That run, though, is off to a rocky start.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Have 'Significant Concerns' About Nets PG
The Los Angeles Lakers were perceived to be a potential landing spot point guard Kyrie Irving if he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets, but that no longer appears to be the case. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Monday that the Lakers have "significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long." Irving is serving a suspension of at least five games for promoting an antisemitic film on social media.
Bleacher Report
It's Too Early for the Lakers to Pull the Plug on Anthony Davis amid NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rocky start in 2022, to say the least. After back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans last week, it seemed that L.A. could be on the verge of turning things around. However, lopsided losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend have dropped the Lakers to 2-7.
Bleacher Report
Jaylen Brown Expects Kyrie Irving's Suspension from Nets to Be Appealed by NBPA
Boston Celtics star and National Basketball Players' Association vice president Jaylen Brown weighed in on the Brooklyn Nets' suspension of point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film and refusal to disavow antisemitism afterward. Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe on Monday (h/t Greg Dudek...
Nets may ‘back off’ on hiring Celtics’ Ime Udoka as next coach due to ‘blow back’
With the Nets already embroiled in one controversy over Kyrie Irving, they may end up avoiding another by backing off on hiring Ime Udoka as their next coach due to potential “blow back,” multiple league sources said. “[Nets owner] Joe [Tsai] is getting some blow back” and there’s...
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
