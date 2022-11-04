Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Knox County winners 11 p.m. update Watch the 11p.m. newscast live Gloria Johnson has won State House District 90. She defeated David “Pozy” Poczobut by earning 58% of the vote in Knox County. More on that race here. J. Adam Lowe wins the State Senate District 1 race in McMinn County over Patricia Waters. Republican […]
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
KCS to ask state lawmakers to change law that could require students be held back in third grade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sweeping change for thousands of third-graders in Tennessee is causing many parents to search for options. Recently, the state legislature passed a law that requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade.
WATE
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
WATE
Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties
Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue.
'We love our jobs, we love our customers, but that comes at a sacrifice' | Workers across East Tennessee lead efforts to unionize
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor union organizing in East Tennessee dates back to the nineteenth century. At the time, workers in factories and mines demanded better pay, safer workplaces and job security. Fast forward more than a century and those now known as "essential workers" of the COVID-19 pandemic have...
k105.com
Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash
The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tennessee; 2 in custody
Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
WATE
Motorcycle crash causes fire near ‘The Dragon’ in Blount County
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of “The Dragon” to the state line of Tennessee is currently closed after a wildfire Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Parson Branch Road is currently closed. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said Monday morning the closures were...
wvlt.tv
Two fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials asked the public to be on the lookout for Oscar Diego Ocampo, 42, and Carlton Jennings, 52. Jennings is wanted on an Aggravated Stalking charge, spokesperson for ETVCS Stacey Payne said. “He’s been known to harass and abuse, so again...
