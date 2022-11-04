ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs

The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Knox County winners 11 p.m. update Watch the 11p.m. newscast live Gloria Johnson has won State House District 90. She defeated David “Pozy” Poczobut by earning 58% of the vote in Knox County. More on that race here. J. Adam Lowe wins the State Senate District 1 race in McMinn County over Patricia Waters. Republican […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid. Tennessee Gov....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash

All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties

Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Bodycam video shows apartment fire rescue.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
k105.com

Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash

The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Motorcycle crash causes fire near ‘The Dragon’ in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of “The Dragon” to the state line of Tennessee is currently closed after a wildfire Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Parson Branch Road is currently closed. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said Monday morning the closures were...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Two fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials asked the public to be on the lookout for Oscar Diego Ocampo, 42, and Carlton Jennings, 52. Jennings is wanted on an Aggravated Stalking charge, spokesperson for ETVCS Stacey Payne said. “He’s been known to harass and abuse, so again...
ALCOA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy