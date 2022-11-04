Effective: 2022-11-06 13:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes the higher terrain near Highway 138. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be most intense during late this afternoon through this evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO