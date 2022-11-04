Read full article on original website
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The largest privately owned shipyard in the United States Bollinger is expanding to South Mississippi. The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. Bolinger CEO Ben Bordelon told WLOX he is excited about the growth opportunities this...
WLOX
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”. She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state. Following...
WLOX
Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum
WLOX
Harrison County to help fund redesign of Coliseum basketball court
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are coming to the basketball court inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to help fund about $10,000 toward the project. Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews...
WLOX
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
NOLA.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
WLOX
Celebrating WLOX's 60th Anniversary with Leon Long
WLOX
Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One church congregation devoted their service to all veterans on Sunday. Grace Baptist Church in Ocean Springs hosted its annual Veterans Day Recognition Service. The church choir sand songs in dedication, and then the pastor took the stage for a special message. Long-time church member...
WLOX
Veteran poll worker keeps the voting process rolling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Francis Collins Fitness Center in Gulfport, there’s a familiar face for voters at this precinct. It’s Vondell Craft, and she’s been working elections here for more than 30 years. “When I first started, I was interested in how this whole process...
WLOX
Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
WLOX
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
WLOX
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
Mississippi man dies after vehicle he was driving crashes into apartment complex and parked vehicles
A Mississippi man was found dead when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into an apartment complex and two nearby parked vehicles. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 11 in Lamar County shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WLOX
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an armed robbery, and another is still wanted by Long Beach PD. Police Chief Billy seal says 26-year-old Christopher M. Collins from Gulfport was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of armed robbery. According to police, the arrest...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
