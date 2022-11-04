Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Police: Suspect of fatal Brooklyn shooting was victim's mother
The NYPD revealed Tuesday the suspect of a fatal Brooklyn shooting in October is the victim's mother.
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
NYC man allegedly chopped up ex-girlfriend, lived with body parts for a month
NEW YORK - Brooklyn man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with the murder and dismemberment of his girlfriend, whose remains were found in suitcases in her East New York apartment. He allegedly lived among the body parts for a month. Parts of D'Asia Johnson, 22, were found...
Robbers assault Queens subway rider, shoot him with gel pellet gun
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a subway rider was punched, robbed, and shot with a gel pellet gun Sunday in a Queens subway station. Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Main Street station in Flushing. A 34-year-old man boarded a southbound 7 train. While aboard the train, police say the victim was approached by a group of males who began to harass him.
Man, 28, dies after mom shoots him in head at Brooklyn home
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in the head by his mother during a feud in their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday. “I got shot,” the victim reportedly told police. “My mother shot me.”
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
Court upholds conviction, 18-year sentence of killer who left victim bound and gagged in North Bergen lot
A Newark man convicted of beating, tying up and gagging another man, then leaving him to die in a North Bergen lot nearly 10 years ago will not get a new trial and he will not have his sentence reduced. An appellate panel Monday affirmed the trial court conviction and...
Man, 35, found fatally shot in back in Brooklyn building
Officials are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Man, 35, fatally shot in face along Brooklyn street: police
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the face on a residential Brooklyn street Monday morning.
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
Man slashed in forehead at Brooklyn subway station, attacker flees
The 25-year-old victim got into an argument with another man, also believed to be in his 20s, on a Queens-bound J train around 2:40 a.m.
Hundreds of Rikers inmates spend years at the troubled facility, DOC commissioner says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many of the issues at Rikers Island, including inmate deaths, are directly linked to how long detainees are housed at the troubled jail facility, according to DOC Commissioner Louis Molina. More than 500 inmates at Rikers have been there for more than two years and 800 people have been there longer […]
Thieves steal dozens of luxury vehicles from Queens dealership
NEW YORK - Thieves stole 26 vehicles from a car dealership in Queens sometime Sunday night into Monday morning, police said. The thieves cut power to Carsiri car dealership on Queens Boulevard and Kneeland Street in Elmhurst so there would be no surveillance video, the NYPD said. Then they broke the locks on the security gate, broke into the office, and took the keys.
8 injured in crash on Triborough Bridge
It happened on a Queens-bound lane around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Man stabbed in neck on Bronx subway platform
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has made an arrest after a man was stabbed in the neck on a subway platform in the Bronx early Sunday morning. According to authorities, a 44-year-old man, was standing on the 6 train platform at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in the Soundview section when a man stabbed him in the neck.
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
Man selling MetroCard swipes stabs commuter in the neck in Bronx subway station: police
A man selling MetroCard swipes in a Bronx subway station stabbed a 44-year-old man in the neck Sunday morning, according to police. The two men reportedly got into an argument at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in Soundview around 7:15 a.m.
26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night
Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
