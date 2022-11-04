ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Robbers assault Queens subway rider, shoot him with gel pellet gun

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a subway rider was punched, robbed, and shot with a gel pellet gun Sunday in a Queens subway station. Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Main Street station in Flushing. A 34-year-old man boarded a southbound 7 train. While aboard the train, police say the victim was approached by a group of males who began to harass him.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Thieves steal dozens of luxury vehicles from Queens dealership

NEW YORK - Thieves stole 26 vehicles from a car dealership in Queens sometime Sunday night into Monday morning, police said. The thieves cut power to Carsiri car dealership on Queens Boulevard and Kneeland Street in Elmhurst so there would be no surveillance video, the NYPD said. Then they broke the locks on the security gate, broke into the office, and took the keys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed in neck on Bronx subway platform

NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has made an arrest after a man was stabbed in the neck on a subway platform in the Bronx early Sunday morning. According to authorities, a 44-year-old man, was standing on the 6 train platform at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in the Soundview section when a man stabbed him in the neck.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

26 Cars Stolen From NYC Dealership in Single Night

Cops are trying to track down more than two dozen cars stolen in a single night from a dealership in Queens. Twenty-six vehicles went missing between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday from the business on Queens Boulevard in Maspeth, the NYPD said. The suspects behind the mass car...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy