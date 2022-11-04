ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Taurid meteor shower visible over Charleston Friday night

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2vTL_0izDQNEC00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Keep your eye on the sky, Lowcountry!

The Taurid meteor shower, which runs annually between September and December, will peak over Charleston the night of Nov. 4 and into the morning of Nov. 5

Taurid is a long-running, low-rate meteor shower that produces about five to ten meteors per hour. But, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Olivia Lawrence said it is an unusual shower because it consists of two separate streams.

The first stream is produced by dust grains left behind by Asteroid 2004 TG10, and the second is produced by debris left behind by Comet 2P Encke.

Although infrequent, Taurid produces bright and noticeable meteors sometimes dubbed “fireballs.” According to NASA Meteor Watch , this is because Taurids produces pebble-sized debris as opposed to dust-sized debris in other showers which creates a bright streak of light when it hits the Earth’s atmosphere.

When does daylight saving time end?

Olivia added that the almost full moon (84%) might block the dimmer meteors, but eager stargazers may still be able to catch a few of the brightest ones.

For optimal viewing, astronomers recommend finding a dark spot after midnight, giving your eyes between 30 and 45 minutes to adjust to the dark, and lying flat on your back.

While meteors can and will appear anywhere in the sky, this shower radiates from the constellation Taurus.

If you capture any pictures or videos of the Taurid meteor shower, send them to @livlawrencewx or @SophieBramsWCBD on Twitter!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
CHARLESTON, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Charleston Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Charleston is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia Sportswear, Levi’s and Under Armour are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Colonial Lake to shine bright for the 2022 holiday season

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Parks Conservancy says Colonial Lake will light up for another holiday season this December. Countdown to the lighting of the holiday tree in the center of Colonial Lake at the annual Light the Lake event hosted by Charleston Parks Conservancy on December 2. Light the Lake is a family-friendly […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear downed power lines on Highway 78

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials say a downed power line on Highway 78 has been cleared. The North Charleston Fire Department said the power line was cleared by Dominion Energy just before 11:30 a.m. The downed lines closed a section of Highway 78 near Limehouse Road for more...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Groucho’s Deli to close after 21 years on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular deli is set to close after 21 years of service in downtown Charleston. Citing “market forces on King Street,” a local franchise owner for Groucho’s Deli, Bruce Miller, announced Monday plans to close the location near the corner of King Street and Burns Lane at the end of November. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston's Veterans Day Parade

The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. MPPD officer on leave after domestic violence incident. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Laffitte Trial Preps. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ford propels Chattanooga to 31-21 victory over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ailym Ford rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Chattanooga to a 31-21 victory over The Citadel on Saturday. Ford put Chattanooga (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) on top for good early in the second quarter when he capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
kiss951.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy