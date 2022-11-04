On Instagram, peruse @mezcaltionc. You notice your eyes opening wide and your stomach growling in excitement. A colony of colorful tacos. Vibrant supersized margaritas. Smiling faces. In an age of digital representation, Mezcalito, the highly anticipated new Durham eatery, is distinguishable. Commanding this profile is Favian Miranda, an owner and general manager of the fifth location in the Mezcalito group. In downtown Durham, on an upcoming Ramseur Street already home to the steadfast Ponysaurus Brewing Co. and the exciting new Krill Restaurant, I sat down with Miranda to chat about authenticity, ambiance, and more.

