FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
WRAL
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
Triangle voters approve $1.87B in bonds for schools, parks, higher education
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County homeowners would spend an average of about $35 per year more in taxes if voters approve bonds to cover improvements and expansions in the county’s public school system and at Wake Technical Community College. Wake County homeowners will spend an average of about...
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
Chronicle
Durham’s new Tex-Mex restaurant Mezcalito deserves your appetite’s attention
On Instagram, peruse @mezcaltionc. You notice your eyes opening wide and your stomach growling in excitement. A colony of colorful tacos. Vibrant supersized margaritas. Smiling faces. In an age of digital representation, Mezcalito, the highly anticipated new Durham eatery, is distinguishable. Commanding this profile is Favian Miranda, an owner and general manager of the fifth location in the Mezcalito group. In downtown Durham, on an upcoming Ramseur Street already home to the steadfast Ponysaurus Brewing Co. and the exciting new Krill Restaurant, I sat down with Miranda to chat about authenticity, ambiance, and more.
'This is great': Parade goers enjoy NCCU homecoming festivities with reminders to vote
A happy crowd lined Fayetteville Street in Durham Saturday for North Carolina Central University's homecoming parade.
Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
Dog-tor Rusty is in: Golden retriever helps patients through sickness, owner through loss
CARY, N.C. — When Donna Donovan enters WakeMed Hospital in Cary, she's already got a doctor by her side. When Rusty, a two-year old golden retriever, comes with her to greet patients and staff, he plays the part. The pup comes dressed in a custom-fit lab coat and uses a stethoscope to bring some much-needed comic relief and comfort.
Tropical Storm Nicole forces changes to NC football playoff schedule
Raleigh, N.C. — Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across North Carolina on Friday due to the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week, possibly as a hurricane, before riding up...
Raleigh News & Observer
Three-bedroom home in Chapel Hill sells for $1.5 million
A house built in 2004 located in the 200 block of Oval Park Place in Chapel Hill has a new owner. The 3,559-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground garage. The unit sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.
WRAL
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
Powerball ticket bought in Cary wins $50K, 7 more big wins across NC as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
cbs17
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
A popular Durham food truck (and a bakery) expand to Raleigh development
The new restaurants are coming to a redevelopment project near NC State University.
Freshman student athlete, 18, killed in Lee County crash
A college student and athlete from North Carolina died Saturday in a crash in Lee County,. A spokesperson from Ferrum College said Will Patterson, 18, was a first-year student at the private college in Virginia and a member of the school's football team. Patterson, from Sanford, N.C., is listed as a quarterback on the team's website.
Used car prices so high in Raleigh area, some are now considered unaffordable
A recent survey found Raleigh ranked 21st out of 50 big metro areas where the price of the average used car here increased.
sandhillssentinel.com
Ground breaking commences for Southern Pines whiskey distillery
Whiskey connoisseurs of Moore County gathered in Southern Pines on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to celebrate the official groundbreaking at the site of the future Brad Halling American Whisky Ko. distillery. The distillery is owned by Brad and Jessica Halling. The event featured complimentary samples of whiskey, live music, a speech...
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
cbs17
Former sheriff Donnie Harrison and Willie Rowe vie for Wake County Sheriff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison was first elected to the sheriff’s office in 2002 and was reelected in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He ran against the current incumbent sheriff, Gerald Baker, in 2018 but lost.
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
