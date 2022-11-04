ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Durham’s new Tex-Mex restaurant Mezcalito deserves your appetite’s attention

On Instagram, peruse @mezcaltionc. You notice your eyes opening wide and your stomach growling in excitement. A colony of colorful tacos. Vibrant supersized margaritas. Smiling faces. In an age of digital representation, Mezcalito, the highly anticipated new Durham eatery, is distinguishable. Commanding this profile is Favian Miranda, an owner and general manager of the fifth location in the Mezcalito group. In downtown Durham, on an upcoming Ramseur Street already home to the steadfast Ponysaurus Brewing Co. and the exciting new Krill Restaurant, I sat down with Miranda to chat about authenticity, ambiance, and more.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Three-bedroom home in Chapel Hill sells for $1.5 million

A house built in 2004 located in the 200 block of Oval Park Place in Chapel Hill has a new owner. The 3,559-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground garage. The unit sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Freshman student athlete, 18, killed in Lee County crash

A college student and athlete from North Carolina died Saturday in a crash in Lee County,. A spokesperson from Ferrum College said Will Patterson, 18, was a first-year student at the private college in Virginia and a member of the school's football team. Patterson, from Sanford, N.C., is listed as a quarterback on the team's website.
LEE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Ground breaking commences for Southern Pines whiskey distillery

Whiskey connoisseurs of Moore County gathered in Southern Pines on Wednesday, Nov. 3, to celebrate the official groundbreaking at the site of the future Brad Halling American Whisky Ko. distillery. The distillery is owned by Brad and Jessica Halling. The event featured complimentary samples of whiskey, live music, a speech...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
cbs17

Former sheriff Donnie Harrison and Willie Rowe vie for Wake County Sheriff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison was first elected to the sheriff’s office in 2002 and was reelected in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He ran against the current incumbent sheriff, Gerald Baker, in 2018 but lost.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

