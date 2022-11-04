People's comments next surprise me. First this young lady was trying to get home from work at 16. Something alot of grown butt people don't want to do today. But to get in the car with a stranger who she hired for the moment to get her home that's all. And the idiot starts spraying stuff in the car while she is in there. Hello if the car smelled from your last passenger spray after they get out not while your next one is in the car. Yes she probably did right cause sex trafficking is real. Look around you don't know who is doing it or not. And if you had a daughter or your girl was in this situation what would you want them to do?
Always follow your gut instincts! They are usually right! Thank God this young lady will be ok! Wishing her a speedy recovery!
ALWAYS follow your instincts. She sensed danger and acted quickly to protect herself. Smart cookie.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Comments / 49