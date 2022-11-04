ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Bikerdiva
2d ago

People's comments next surprise me. First this young lady was trying to get home from work at 16. Something alot of grown butt people don't want to do today. But to get in the car with a stranger who she hired for the moment to get her home that's all. And the idiot starts spraying stuff in the car while she is in there. Hello if the car smelled from your last passenger spray after they get out not while your next one is in the car. Yes she probably did right cause sex trafficking is real. Look around you don't know who is doing it or not. And if you had a daughter or your girl was in this situation what would you want them to do?

American Granny
2d ago

Always follow your gut instincts! They are usually right! Thank God this young lady will be ok! Wishing her a speedy recovery!

Jack Rimegg
3d ago

ALWAYS follow your instincts. She sensed danger and acted quickly to protect herself. Smart cookie.

Raleigh, NC
