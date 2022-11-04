ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun and ammo in guitar case results in arrest

By Alejandra Yañez
 4 days ago

PRIMERA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Primera police found drugs and a weapon inside a guitar case during a traffic violation stop early Friday morning, the chief of police said.

Eric Castillo was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a news release from the Primera Police Department stated.

According to Primera police, Castillo was pulled over for a minor traffic violation on Friday morning.

A search of the vehicle revealed a guitar case that contained a glass vial with a usable amount of THC oil and a gun with a large amount of ammunition, the release stated.

Castillo was transported to the Cameron County Jail, police said.

