What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?

As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

What else do you need to know before you cast your vote in Pennsylvania?

Only first-time voters, or voters who are casting a vote in a new precinct for the first time, need to bring a valid ID. Photo or non-photo IDs are accepted.

Voters who received a mail-in ballot who want to vote at the polls instead must bring their mail-in ballot with them for it to be voided.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but never received it should vote at the polls with a provisional ballot. The appropriate county board of elections will verify that these individuals did not vote by mail.

If 50% of the voting machines at a polling location are not working, voters have the right to fill out an emergency paper ballot.

