ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?

By Madison Montag
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SCQC_0izDPhip00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

What else do you need to know before you cast your vote in Pennsylvania?

  • Only first-time voters, or voters who are casting a vote in a new precinct for the first time, need to bring a valid ID. Photo or non-photo IDs are accepted.
  • Voters who received a mail-in ballot who want to vote at the polls instead must bring their mail-in ballot with them for it to be voided.
  • Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but never received it should vote at the polls with a provisional ballot. The appropriate county board of elections will verify that these individuals did not vote by mail.
  • If 50% of the voting machines at a polling location are not working, voters have the right to fill out an emergency paper ballot.

For a full list of voting tips from the Department of State, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WGAL

Election results: Pennsylvania governor

WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

What is Pennsylvania voting for?

Election Day has arrived in Pennsylvania. Polls are open and will remain so until 8 p.m. In Pennsylvania, voters will be voting for the following:. Half of the state senators – those in even-numbered districts. All state House representatives. Where will candidates be?. On Election night, Pennsylvania's candidates will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania counties must provide provisional ballots for voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes

All Voting is Local Pennsylvania sent a letter Monday night to elections officials in 10 counties across the state urging them to allow voters who submitted undated ballot envelopes to cast provisional ballots. The Pennsylvania Department of State has issued guidance instructing county elections offices to provide a provisional ballot at a polling place if a voter needs to correct the mistake of not dating or incorrectly dating the outer envelope of their mail-in or absentee ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 71% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 54% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 43%. These results are expected to change as results continue to come in.   […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Candidates vote in PA Senate, PA governor races

(WHTM) — Republican and Democrat candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania cast their ballots early Tuesday morning. Josh Shapiro, the Democrat nominee for governor, cast his ballot at Rydal in Abington Township, Montgomery County, at Rydal Elementary School. He was joined by members of his family and took questions from […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TaxBuzz

PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

18 News Poll: Langworthy leads Della Pia for NY-23

(WETM) – Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, congressional districts in New York State were drastically redrawn. In the Southern Tier, NY-23 lost several counties while adding parts of Western New York. 18 News asked its viewers who they plan to vote for in the NY-23 race on Nov. 8. The poll was unscientific and […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy