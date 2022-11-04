ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Residents of Delray Beach neighborhood hope Geotube can withstand storm

People who live at Southeast First Street and Marine Way in Delray Beach know the drill when it comes to flooding. In fact, the signs are there warning about street flooding because the area is so prone to flooding during high tides and king tides. Now comes another concern with the potential threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Emergency crews respond to train incident in Delray Beach

An incident involved a FEC train has shut down Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach County leaders on Nicole: Be prepared, but don’t panic

Palm Beach County leaders had a shared message to residents Monday ahead of a potential threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole – be prepared, but don’t panic. "I just want the residents to know that they need to be monitoring the situation," Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth said during a news conference with other county leaders and elected officials. "It's a situation where we're going to be watching the storm. If you're a new resident, then this is new to you, obviously. You're going to be a little bit concerned about hearing that there's a subtropical storm out there. But this is not something to be terribly concerned about because we're built for this."
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to Nicole's current track, many facilities will...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole

Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

A hurricane warning has been issued Tuesday for Boca Raton north to the Flagler/Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say

Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Police said a freight struck and killed a pedestrian on the FEC tracks. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations. County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Indiantown Marina, boat owners prep ahead of Nicole

Crews at Indiantown Marina are trying to make the most of the next 48 hours to squeeze in as many preps as possible as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Florida. Just when Indiantown Marina owner Scott Watson was ready to start putting hurricane season behind him, Watson learned that the storm was making its way to Florida.
INDIANTOWN, FL
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole

Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties

Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday. Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

