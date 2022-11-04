Read full article on original website
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested; allegedly sneaking contraband into jail
ASCENSION PARISH - An Ascension Parish correctional officer was arrested Monday for sneaking contraband into the jail after only four months on the job. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Adam Sylve Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of introducing contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.
NOLA.com
New Orleans deputy accused of stealing coworker's debit card, paying Entergy, Cox bills
An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was booked last week with counts of malfeasance in office, identity theft and access device fraud after allegedly stealing an Sheriff's Office nurse's debit card and using it to pay utility bills. Brittany E. Spencer White, 37, took an ID and debit card out...
houmatimes.com
TPSO has a man in custody in connection with a Rape and Kidnapping of Terrebonne resident
Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody in connection with a Rape and Kidnapping of a Terrebonne resident. Francisco Gutierrez-Valle, 32, of Houma, was apprehended on outstanding warrants for the Terrebonne Parish investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
Opelousas man arrested, $19K of drugs found in car
Kevin "KD" Davis, 33, was arrested Tuesday after police found two pounds of high grade marijuana and a digital scale estimated at over $19,000 while searching his vehicle.
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
kalb.com
4 from Simmesport accused of commercial fishing violations
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people from Simmesport have been accused of committing commercial fishing violations on Oct. 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the following individuals were arrested:. Allen P. Kimble, 56, for filing or maintaining false public records...
stmarynow.com
Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run
A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
WDSU
$51 million awarded to victim's family in Lamborghini fatal Uptown crash
A man convicted for driving a Lamborghini drunk and killing his female passenger in New Orleans in 2016 will have to pay the victim's family $51 million. A jury in Orleans Parish Civil Court announced on Monday that Jason Adams would have to pay the family the multi-million dollar settlement for the fatal accident.
Mayor of Melville dies in crash near Port Barre
One person is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).
stmarynow.com
Man accused of threatening woman with knife
Morgan City and Berwick police on Monday reported arrests on aggravated assault charges, including a Lafayette man accused of threatening a woman with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Morris Campbell III, 43, Lafayette, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault.
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WDSU
Kenner police investigate bomb threat at polling location
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made at Kenner Discovery on Tuesday morning. Kenner police confirmed that the school is a polling location. The building has been evacuated. People who normally vote at Kenner Discovery are now asked to go vote at 200...
41-Year-Old Gary Manceil Sims Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Evangeline Parish (Evangeline Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a pursuit that led to a motor vehicle crash. According to the LSP, an officer attempted to stop Gary Manceil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte, after the car owner reported the unauthorized use of the vehicle.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - November 6, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on November 6, 2022.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Suspended NOPD lieutenant under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI has launched an investigation into a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations. Sources tell Fox 8 the FBI is looking into Sabrina Richardson, amid questions about possible payroll fraud. Sources say Richardson is one...
Four suspects in custody following homicide of teen in Opelousas
All four suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of 15-year-old Kentravion George are in custody according to police.
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
WATCH: “We need help!” NOPD searches for suspect caught on video in midst of Bywater armed robbery
New Orleans police have released footage of an armed robbery over the weekend with hopes to identify the person believed to be responsible.
Terrebonne Sheriffs capture homicide suspect
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man wanted for a September 26, 2022, homicide, in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Brandt Bennett, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
