Lafourche Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested; allegedly sneaking contraband into jail

ASCENSION PARISH - An Ascension Parish correctional officer was arrested Monday for sneaking contraband into the jail after only four months on the job. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Adam Sylve Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of introducing contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.
kalb.com

4 from Simmesport accused of commercial fishing violations

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people from Simmesport have been accused of committing commercial fishing violations on Oct. 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the following individuals were arrested:. Allen P. Kimble, 56, for filing or maintaining false public records...
SIMMESPORT, LA
stmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run

A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Man accused of threatening woman with knife

Morgan City and Berwick police on Monday reported arrests on aggravated assault charges, including a Lafayette man accused of threatening a woman with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Morris Campbell III, 43, Lafayette, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault.
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Kenner police investigate bomb threat at polling location

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made at Kenner Discovery on Tuesday morning. Kenner police confirmed that the school is a polling location. The building has been evacuated. People who normally vote at Kenner Discovery are now asked to go vote at 200...
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Suspended NOPD lieutenant under federal investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI has launched an investigation into a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations. Sources tell Fox 8 the FBI is looking into Sabrina Richardson, amid questions about possible payroll fraud. Sources say Richardson is one...

