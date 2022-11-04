ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

FTX token plunges as Binance steps in to buy the crypto exchange's non-U.S. unit: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures discusses the implications of the agreement between Binance and FTX for the crypto market.
CNBC

Cathay Pacific appoints long-serving executive Ronald Lam as next CEO

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that long-serving executive Ronald Lam would take over as chief executive from Jan. 1. Lam, who joined Cathay in 1996, was previously the airline's chief customer and commercial officer. The 50-year-old was viewed by analysts as the most likely successor to Tang...
CNBC

Lyft shares tumble 19% after disappointing revenue, active rider miss

The rideshare company reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of estimates, and active riders came in below Wall Street's forecast. plunged more than 19% in early trading Tuesday, a day after the company reported worse-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, and active riders missed analysts' estimates. Here's how the company...

