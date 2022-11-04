ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania

A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Salon

"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
NBC Philadelphia

Biden, Obama, Trump Make Final Midterm Push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania was the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars worked to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race

President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
KOAT 7

Republican party address President Joe Biden's visit to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden paid a visit to Central New Mexico Community College to deliver remarks on student debt relief Thursday. The president was joined by members of the democratic party, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 'We're here today to talk about a key part of what...
