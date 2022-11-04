Read full article on original website
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
WATCH: Biden refuses to take questions less than two weeks before midterm elections
White House reporters shed some light on staffers preventing them from asking President Joe Biden questions after events on Wednesday, especially with the midterm elections approaching.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
Majority of Voters Say Hunter Biden Probe 'Warranted' if GOP Wins House
"The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden," one high-ranking Republican said.
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Biden heading to south Florida to try to give state Democrats a boost ahead of election
MIAMI, Fla. — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the...
NBC Philadelphia
Biden, Obama, Trump Make Final Midterm Push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania was the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars worked to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court
President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
Trump's Second Term as President Would Plunge EPA into 'Alternate Universe'
A second term for Donald Trump would plunge the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) into an "alternate universe," an EPA veteran who worked under the Trump administration told Newsweek. Trump has not formally announced that he will run for president in 2024, but he has hinted at this intention several times.
2022 election live updates: The House remains too close to call, a sign that the 'red wave' the GOP hoped for hasn't arrived
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race
President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
KOAT 7
Republican party address President Joe Biden's visit to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden paid a visit to Central New Mexico Community College to deliver remarks on student debt relief Thursday. The president was joined by members of the democratic party, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 'We're here today to talk about a key part of what...
Few Voting Issues Seen as US Decides Congress' Balance of Power During Joe Biden's Term
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency. Democrats feared their grip on the U.S....
'If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years,' says Biden
President Biden says if the democrats lose the House and Senate, the next two years are going to be horrible. President of the United States, Joe Biden.Chip Somodevilla / Gallo Images.
