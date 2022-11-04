Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m. According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision. The officials...
news3lv.com
New renderings showcase Charleston widening project in Las Vegas Medical District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has released new renderings of its Charleston Boulevard widening project planned for early next year. The project would not only expand Charleston at Rancho Drive but would also include new storm drain facilities, a new water line and new traffic lights.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Thomas & Friends’-themed truck to make stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of the “Hello Kitty Cafe Truck” and the “Barbie Truck” will bring a new venture to Las Vegas this weekend: A “Thomas & Friends”-themed truck. According to a news release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” will make a...
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
news3lv.com
Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
news3lv.com
1 lane open after 4-vehicle crash on northbound US 95 near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash has snarled traffic northbound U.S. 95/Interstate 515 east of downtown Las Vegas Monday afternoon. All lanes on the freeway were blocked for several minutes near Eastern Avenue as Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded. One lane had...
news3lv.com
Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps Formula One Launch Party in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There was no shortage of things to do in Las Vegas this past weekend, and the upcoming weekend will be no different. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
news3lv.com
Illegal power setup sparks fire at North Las Vegas home, 1 person transported
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire sparked by illegal power torched a home and sent one person to a hospital in North Las Vegas on Monday, according to a fire official. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a video statement.
KTNV
Las Vegas police report crash between vehicle and pedestrian on Lake Mead, Linn
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on scene of a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane Monday afternoon. The time of the crash was at 2:59 p.m. according to police. Las Vegas police believe that the pedestrian was a...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
vegas24seven.com
First 24/7 Bacon Concept in Las Vegas – Bacon Nation – Celebrates Grand Opening
FIRST 24/7 BACON CONCEPT IN LAS VEGAS – BACON NATION – CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING. New Concept at the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street Kicked Off Its Opening with a Bacon-Good Time. Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept, Bacon Nation, is now open! The restaurant celebrated its...
luxury-houses.net
This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort
9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
news3lv.com
Walk to Defeat ALS happening in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is just days away. Indu Navar, founder of EverythingALS, joined us to talk about how your participation helps raise funds and awareness.
news3lv.com
Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Keith Urban is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new residency at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Urban will headline 16 new dates at the Zappos Theater, starting in March next year. The new show comes after Urban...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon reports nearly 6" of snow Tuesday, more on the way overnight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tuesday is a good day for Southern Nevada skiers, snowboarders, and especially Lee Canyon. Lee Canyon received about a half foot of snow since this morning, and there is more on the way tonight. The area is looking forward to registering about 2 feet of...
8newsnow.com
Man kills ex-wife's new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night
In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife's brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points …. In...
