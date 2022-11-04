ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hard Rock announces hiring efforts for Mirage Las Vegas takeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International announced it will begin hiring efforts for The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip as it moves toward closing its purchase of the casino-hotel. A publicist says the company is looking to hire in its finance, human resources and information technology departments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Illegal power setup sparks fire at North Las Vegas home, 1 person transported

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire sparked by illegal power torched a home and sent one person to a hospital in North Las Vegas on Monday, according to a fire official. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a house fire with flames touching the neighboring home, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Fire Department said in a video statement.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas housing market continues to cool in October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market in Las Vegas continued to cool in October, according to a local industry group. The median price for an existing single-family home sold in Southern Nevada last month was $440,000, the group Las Vegas Realtors reports. That figure is down 2.2% from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort

9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Keith Urban is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new residency at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Urban will headline 16 new dates at the Zappos Theater, starting in March next year. The new show comes after Urban...
LAS VEGAS, NV

