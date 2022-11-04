ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Elizabeth Thomas

By Brianne Steele
With great sadness, the family of Miss Mary Elizabeth Thomas of Beckley, WV announces her passing. Mary left this world peacefully and entered her Heavenly Home on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of 72.

Mary was born on June 1, 1950 in Page, WV, and was the daughter of the late James Wesley and Nellie Elizabeth Moore Thomas.

Mary was greeted in Heaven by numerous family members, including her parents, brothers Jay Thomas, Gene Thomas, and Cliff Thomas; sisters Vera Faye Thomas and Louise Lester, sister-in-law Dollie Thomas, and nephews Daniel Bowen and Mark Vest.

Loved ones left to cherish precious memories are two loving sisters, Barbara Vest and husband Bob of Daniels and Deonne Bowen and husband Robert of Daniels; 2 sisters-in-law, Janie Thomas of Beckley and Nancy Thomas of Tomball, TX; 10 nieces, Michele Bowen, Sheryl McKemy, Sharon Bentley, Andrea Vest, Lorene Thomas, Melinda Allee, Sherry Newman, Faith Clary, Debra Bailey, and Phyllis Valdez; 10 nephews, Jason Bowen, Steven Thomas, Jason Thomas, Jamie Thomas, Tim Thomas, Shaun Thomas, Scott Thomas, Phillip Lester, James Lester, and Jeffrey Lester, as well as many great- and grand- nieces, great- and grand- nephews, and cousins.

Mary was a strong and courageous person who loved her family fiercely and will be fondly remembered as a loving sister and doting aunt. She had a huge heart and went out of her way to make sure special occasions were truly special. Mary was a Christian, and grew up singing gospel songs in churches and tent meetings with her siblings. We will always remember her beautiful voice and how she was able to “hit the high notes”. Mary worked in domestic housecleaning for many years.

There will be a private memorial service for family at a later date.

Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.

