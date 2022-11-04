WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats were in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices Tuesday, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls closed across most of the country. In Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran who serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, was the first Democratic incumbent to lose a highly competitive House district, falling to former Navy helicopter pilot Jen Kiggans. But Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in districts the GOP had hoped to flip. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win reelection in the nation’s two largest red states. For Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who lost to Abbott, it was his third failed campaign since 2018. It too early to say which party will be in charge of the Senate, which Democrats currently control by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 chamber.

