Related
Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio, U.S. Senate control hangs in the balance
Republican J.D. Vance has won the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Ohio, beating Democrat Tim Ryan, while other races are still too close to call. Control of the Senate remains up for grabs.
Democratic governor holds off Republican challenge in New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent and the first woman to serve in the post, on Tuesday fended off a stiff challenge from Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to win election, US networks projected. Tuesday's win for the Democrats also marks the first time New York state elected a woman to the governor's mansion, as her previous time in the office was due to the resignation of Cuomo, whom she served under as lieutenant governor.
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats were in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices Tuesday, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls closed across most of the country. In Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran who serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, was the first Democratic incumbent to lose a highly competitive House district, falling to former Navy helicopter pilot Jen Kiggans. But Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off spirited Republican challengers in districts the GOP had hoped to flip. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two future possible Republican presidential contenders, beat back Democratic challengers to win reelection in the nation’s two largest red states. For Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who lost to Abbott, it was his third failed campaign since 2018. It too early to say which party will be in charge of the Senate, which Democrats currently control by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote in the 50-50 chamber.
‘Squad’ members cruise to re-election
A group of six progressive House lawmakers known as the “Squad” are all projected to cruise to re-election in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Various outlets have called the races for Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Cori Bush (Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.).
Voters choosing new rep in redrawn Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several sitting congressional lawmakers have won their reelections in Tennessee, as voters in the Nashville area were set to determine the fate of a U.S. House seat redrawn by the GOP to favor a Republican pickup. Republican U.S. Reps. David Kustoff, Diana Harshbarger, John Rose and Chuck Fleischmann have won new two-year terms in the House. Republicans are hoping to flip a seat on Tuesday in their push to reclaim control of the U.S. House ever since they split Nashville into three congressional districts earlier this year. The move led to the retirement of longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, creating an open race in the new 5th Congressional District. Conservative Republican Andy Ogles and Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell are competing for the seat. The new district favored Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race by wider margin than predicted
Victory of Trump-backed venture capitalist retains the seat for the Republicans in increasingly red state
Vote 2022: Nickel edges Hines in closely watched 13th congressional race
State Sen. Wiley Nickel has defeated Bo Hines in the newly-drawn 13th Congressional District, delivering Democrats a key win as they try to keep control of the House.
